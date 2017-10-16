Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd :Sept quarter net loss 83 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 1.92 billion rupees versus 3.77 billion rupees year ago.

May 22 (Reuters) - Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd ::March quarter net profit 59.3 million rupees versus 196.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 2.92 billion rupees versus 3.92 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.