Edition:
United Kingdom

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)

TEXA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

99.05INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs99.40
Open
Rs99.80
Day's High
Rs102.00
Day's Low
Rs98.80
Volume
1,178,031
Avg. Vol
737,229
52-wk High
Rs117.85
52-wk Low
Rs83.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering posts Sept qtr loss
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd :Sept quarter net loss 83 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 1.92 billion rupees versus 3.77 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering March-qtr profit falls
Monday, 22 May 2017 

May 22 (Reuters) - Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd ::March quarter net profit 59.3 million rupees versus 196.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 2.92 billion rupees versus 3.92 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.  Full Article

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Dec-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 28.6 million rupees versus 91.9 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 2.58 billion rupees versus 3.28 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd News

» More TEXA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials