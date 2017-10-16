Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)
99.05INR
11:25am BST
Rs-0.35 (-0.35%)
Rs99.40
Rs99.80
Rs102.00
Rs98.80
1,178,031
737,229
Rs117.85
Rs83.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering posts Sept qtr loss
Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering March-qtr profit falls
May 22 (Reuters) - Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Dec-qtr profit falls
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd