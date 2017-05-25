Foschini Group Ltd (TFGJ.J)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Foschini says FY HEPS up 4.1 pct
May 25 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd
Foschini acquires Australia-based Retail Apparel Group
May 25 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd::Acquisition Of Australian speciality menswear apparel retailer, Retail Apparel Group .Acquisition consideration is capped at lower of 7 times RAG's audited normalised EBITDA for year ending June 2017 and A$302.5 million.Consideration will be settled in cash.Expected purchase price has been hedged.Expected to consolidate approximately 8 months of RAG's trading performance in its 31 March 2018 results.Inclusion of RAG's trading results is expected to have a positive impact on TFG's earnings for 2018 financial year.Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive in first year of inclusion for TFG. Full Article
Foschini says 5-months sales growth 17,2 pct
Foschini Group Ltd
Foschini Group says group turnover for the year up 31.2 pct
Foschini Group Ltd
Foschini Group sees FY HEPS from cont ops 30-40 pct higher
Foschini Group Ltd
South African retailer TFG drops KPMG as auditor
JOHANNESBURG South African retailer TFG has dropped KPMG, the global accountancy firm ensnared in a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma, as its external auditor, citing "concerns recently raised".