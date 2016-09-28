TFI International Inc (TFII.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TransForce announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Transforce reports Q2 revenue of C$903.9 mln

Transforce Inc : Transforce announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.61 from continuing operations . Q2 revenue c$977.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$986.5 million . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58 from continuing operations . "Transforce's second-quarter results reflect difficult market conditions in North American freight market and a weak Canadian economy" ."North American freight market is not expected to improve significantly, as manufacturing activity is subdued on both sides of border".

Transforce announces new position of vice-president, mergers & acquisition

TransForce Inc declares quarterly dividend

TransForce Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per outstanding common share of its capital payable on April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2016.

TransForce Inc declares quarterly dividend

TransForce Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per outstanding common share of its capital payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.

TransForce Inc's Transport Corporation of America acquires Optimal Freight LLc

