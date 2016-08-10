Thermax Limited (THMX.NS)

Thermax Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 489.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 10.02 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 581.7 million rupees . Says consol net profit in June quarter last year was 546.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.31 billion rupees .