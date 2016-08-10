Edition:
Thermax Limited (THMX.NS)

THMX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

967.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.70 (-1.70%)
Prev Close
Rs984.10
Open
Rs978.00
Day's High
Rs997.00
Day's Low
Rs956.00
Volume
17,758
Avg. Vol
49,595
52-wk High
Rs1,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs731.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thermax June-qtr consol profit down 10 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Thermax Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 489.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 10.02 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 581.7 million rupees . Says consol net profit in June quarter last year was 546.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.31 billion rupees .  Full Article

India's Thermax Ltd March-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Thermax Ltd : India's Thermax Ltd says March-quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees; net sales 12.62 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.06 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 6 per share .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

