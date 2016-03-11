Edition:
United Kingdom

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)

THRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,814.30INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.85 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs1,808.45
Open
Rs1,819.00
Day's High
Rs1,859.00
Day's Low
Rs1,805.00
Volume
71,336
Avg. Vol
155,645
52-wk High
Rs1,949.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd declares second interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd:Declared second interim dividend @ 6 Indian rupees per equity share having a face value of 10 Indian rupees each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.Says dividend amount will be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders on or before March 29, 2016.  Full Article

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

