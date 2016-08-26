Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO)
TIH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
56.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Toromont Industries announces normal course issuer bid
Toromont Industries Ltd
Toromont Industries Ltd says 6% increase in quarterly dividend
Toromont Industries Ltd:Board of Directors today increased the quarterly dividend to 18 cents per share, representing a 6% increase.Dividend is payable April 1 to shareholders of record date as on March 10. Full Article
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy, gold mining shares climb
TORONTO, Aug 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, clawing back earlier losses after North Korea had fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan, as energy and gold mining shares gained ground.