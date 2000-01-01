Edition:
Time Technoplast Ltd (TIME.NS)

TIME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

192.10INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs192.85
Open
Rs194.70
Day's High
Rs195.65
Day's Low
Rs191.50
Volume
153,273
Avg. Vol
440,472
52-wk High
Rs211.80
52-wk Low
Rs80.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Time Technoplast Ltd News

BRIEF-Time Technoplast announces trial production of composite cylinders for CNG for automotive applications

* Announces successful trial production and testing of carbon fiber based composite cylinders for CNG for automotive applications

