ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)

TIMGn.DE on Xetra

23.86EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.31 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
€24.18
Open
€24.08
Day's High
€24.18
Day's Low
€23.67
Volume
15,665
Avg. Vol
24,223
52-wk High
€38.76
52-wk Low
€21.80

Latest Key Developments

Zeal Network H1 EBIT of 10.3 mln euros
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Zeal Network SE : Second interim dividend 0.70 euros per share . Reports a solid and profitable first half of 2016 and is progressing in line with its strategic objectives . EBIT in first half year amounted to 10.3 million euros ($11.47 million)(prior year: 18.5 million euros) . H1 total operating performance reached to 61.4 million euros (prior year: 65.5 million euros) . Pay-Out of second interim dividend for 2016 amounted to eur 0.70 per share . As announced on May 17, 2016, Zeal expects full year total operating performance to be 125-135 million euros and full year EBIT to be 25-35 million euros .H1 revenue 38.33 million euros versus 25.70 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Zeal Network to pay second interim dividend of 0.70 euros per share
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Zeal Network Se : Declaration of this year's second interim dividend of 0.70 euros ($0.7902) per share .news: zeal network se: dividend declaration.  Full Article

Zeal Network SE reduces 2016 total operating performance guidance to EUR 125-135 mln
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

ZEAL Network SE : Zeal Network says reduces its total operating performance guidance for 2016 from EUR 140-150 million to EUR 125-135 million . Zeal Network says reduces its EBIT guidance for 2016 from EUR 40-50 mln TO EUR 25-35 mln .Zeal Network says MyLotto24 Ltd has had prize pay-outs above the statistical average in the current year to date.  Full Article

Zeal Network Q1 revenue up at 37.6 million euros
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Zeal Network SE : Pay out of first interim dividend of 2016 amounted to 0.70 euros per share . Consolidated revenue and total operating performance during Q1 2016 rose to 37.6 million euros ($42.77 million) (Q1 2015: 34.9 million euros) and 38.6 million euros (Q1 2015: 36.1 million euros) respectively . EBIT in Q1 2016 amounted to 14.2 million euros and exceeded that generated in same period in 2015 (Q1 2015: 14.1 million euros) .Outlook for 2016 confirmed.  Full Article

Zeal Network supervisory board approves declaration of this year's first interim dividend of EUR 0.70/shr
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Zeal Network AG:Has proposed, and supervisory board has approved, declaration of this year's first interim dividend of 0.70 euros per share.Record date will be March 30, 2016, and payment and ex-dividend date will be March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Zeal Network SE comments on FY 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Zeal Network SE:For FY 2016, Zeal expects 'total operating performance' of 140 to 150 million euros and anticipates that consolidated EBIT will range between 40 and 50 millionn euros​.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 44.60 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

ZEAL Network proposes fourth interim dividend of 0.70 euro per share
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 

ZEAL Network SE:Has approved, declaration of this year's fourth interim dividend of 0.70 euros per share.Record date will be Dec. 29 and payment and ex-dividend date will be Dec. 30.  Full Article

ZEAL Network SE confirms FY 2015 outlook, gives FY 2016 dividend forecast
Friday, 13 Nov 2015 

ZEAL Network SE:Still sees FY 2015 total operating performance guidance of 120-130 million euros and EBIT guidance of 20-30 million euros.Dividend pay-out expected to be at least 2.80 euros for 2016.  Full Article

ZEAL Network SE News

BRIEF-Zeal Network H1 EBIT down at 7.9 million euros

* CONTINUED GROWTH IN BILLINGS, REVENUES AND ACTIVE CUSTOMERS

Earnings vs. Estimates

