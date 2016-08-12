ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zeal Network H1 EBIT of 10.3 mln euros

Zeal Network SE : Second interim dividend 0.70 euros per share . Reports a solid and profitable first half of 2016 and is progressing in line with its strategic objectives . EBIT in first half year amounted to 10.3 million euros ($11.47 million)(prior year: 18.5 million euros) . H1 total operating performance reached to 61.4 million euros (prior year: 65.5 million euros) . Pay-Out of second interim dividend for 2016 amounted to eur 0.70 per share . As announced on May 17, 2016, Zeal expects full year total operating performance to be 125-135 million euros and full year EBIT to be 25-35 million euros .H1 revenue 38.33 million euros versus 25.70 million euros year ago.

Zeal Network to pay second interim dividend of 0.70 euros per share

Zeal Network Se : Declaration of this year's second interim dividend of 0.70 euros ($0.7902) per share .news: zeal network se: dividend declaration.

Zeal Network SE reduces 2016 total operating performance guidance to EUR 125-135 mln

ZEAL Network SE : Zeal Network says reduces its total operating performance guidance for 2016 from EUR 140-150 million to EUR 125-135 million . Zeal Network says reduces its EBIT guidance for 2016 from EUR 40-50 mln TO EUR 25-35 mln .Zeal Network says MyLotto24 Ltd has had prize pay-outs above the statistical average in the current year to date.

Zeal Network Q1 revenue up at 37.6 million euros

Zeal Network SE : Pay out of first interim dividend of 2016 amounted to 0.70 euros per share . Consolidated revenue and total operating performance during Q1 2016 rose to 37.6 million euros ($42.77 million) (Q1 2015: 34.9 million euros) and 38.6 million euros (Q1 2015: 36.1 million euros) respectively . EBIT in Q1 2016 amounted to 14.2 million euros and exceeded that generated in same period in 2015 (Q1 2015: 14.1 million euros) .Outlook for 2016 confirmed.

Zeal Network supervisory board approves declaration of this year's first interim dividend of EUR 0.70/shr

Zeal Network AG:Has proposed, and supervisory board has approved, declaration of this year's first interim dividend of 0.70 euros per share.Record date will be March 30, 2016, and payment and ex-dividend date will be March 31, 2016.

Zeal Network SE comments on FY 2016 outlook

Zeal Network SE:For FY 2016, Zeal expects 'total operating performance' of 140 to 150 million euros and anticipates that consolidated EBIT will range between 40 and 50 millionn euros​.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 44.60 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ZEAL Network proposes fourth interim dividend of 0.70 euro per share

ZEAL Network SE:Has approved, declaration of this year's fourth interim dividend of 0.70 euros per share.Record date will be Dec. 29 and payment and ex-dividend date will be Dec. 30.

ZEAL Network SE confirms FY 2015 outlook, gives FY 2016 dividend forecast

ZEAL Network SE:Still sees FY 2015 total operating performance guidance of 120-130 million euros and EBIT guidance of 20-30 million euros.Dividend pay-out expected to be at least 2.80 euros for 2016.