Tim Participacoes SA (TIMP3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TIM Participacoes SA : Said on Friday that the board of directors had agreed to appoint Adrian Calaza as new chief financial officer to replace Guglielmo Noya .The appointment is subject to obtaining of the relevant visa.

Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine says: Has an open mind regarding the potential of a future Telecom Italia-Mediaset merger but nothing on the table at the moment . Very happy with results statement Telecom Italia will present later on Tuesday . No plan for a deal between Telecom Italia and Orange . No plan to sell TIM Brasil for time being but "never say never" . Comfortable with current stake in Telecom Italia . Could imagine Telecom Italia being a consolidator one day Further company coverage: [MS.MI] [TLIT.MI] [VIV.PA] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom).

Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells a Telecom Italia shareholder meeting: as biggest investor in the Italian phone group, is in favour of Telecom Italia's proposed new remuneration plan . it is in line with shareholder interests Further company coverage: [TLIT.MI] [VIV.PA] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).

Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo tells analyst call: Company does not need any "external capital" . Conversion of savings shares would create value but conditions to do it no longer there CFO Piergiorgio Peluso says: . Sees 80 million euro in labour costs cuts this year, that number to remain constant in 2017, 2018 . Cost cutting plan will help reach stable domestic EBITDA this year which is ratings agencies' main concern Further company coverage: [TLIT.MI] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo tells analysts in a conference call: willing to buy Metroweb at "the right price", but company can also execute its broadband plan on its own . declined to comment on ongoing talks to buy Metroweb Further company coverage: [TLIT.MI] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).

TIM Participacoes SA:Says on April 12 it will propose dividend payment in the total amount of 468.6 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0,1936 real per share.Payment to be done on June 10.Record date is April 12.Ex-dividend date is April 13.

TIM Participacoes SA:TIM Participações SA, the Brazilian telephone unit of Telecom Italia SpA, plans to lay off 800 to 1,000 workers as it restructures operations to boost efficiency, a union representing company workers said on Thursday. - RTRS.Brazilian telecommunications unions have a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the restructuring, said Luis Antonio Souza, president of SinttelRio and general secretary of Fenattel, a national telecommunications union federation.TIM Participações has 13,600 workers in Brazil."They are in fact doing a restructuring and our estimate is a cut of 800 to 1,000 in various areas, technical, administrative, all areas," Souza said. The biggest cuts are expected in Sao Paulo and in Rio de Janeiro, where the company is based.TIM Participações declined to comment on the layoffs, but said it has been carrying out an efficiency plan designed to make ample changes to company procedures since the second half of last year. The plan aims to save 1 billion reais ($252 million) by the end of 2017.