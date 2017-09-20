Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Steel says 2.5 bln euros of debt will move to new JV

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and group executive director (Finance and Corporate) Koushik Chatterjee::Says Thyssenkrupp merger helps Tata Steel India to go for inorganic and organic expansions‍​.Says Tata Sons will work closely with Tata Steel India to capture all opportunities in India post merger.Says combined entity will have common procurement and logistics.Says combined entity will help in having higher utilisation of steel capacity than Tata Steel Europe's current.Says 2.5 billion euros of debt will move to new JV.Says JV zero date of operations likely to be March 2019.Says definitive agreements will be signed by March 2018.Says India operations will double capacity in 5 years.Says Thyssenkrupp will not bring any debt but will bring some of its pension liabilities to the JV.Says JV will not lead to job losses and closure of sites.

Tata Steel seeks members' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as director

July 14 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as a director.Seeks members' nod for appointment of Peter (Petrus) Blauwhoff as an independent director.Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis not exceeding INR 100 billion.Seeks members' nod for appointment of Aman Mehta as an independent director.Seeks members' nod for appointment of Deepak Kapoor as an independent director.

Unions announce Tata Steelworkers voted to accept reforms to their pensions- Sky News

: Unions have announced Tata Steelworkers have voted to accept reforms to their pensions- Sky News ] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Tata Steel signs deal with Liberty House Group for sale of speciality steels business

Tata Steel Ltd : Tata Steel signs definitive agreement with Liberty House Group for the sale of its speciality steels business . Deal for total consideration of 100 million pounds . Says speciality steels direclty employs about 1700 people . Says agreement covers several south Yorkshire based assets . Says parties will also be working to complete consultation with employees, transfer of supplier and customer contracts . Tata Steel UK is currently consulting with employees on number of proposals that would structurally reduce risks . Says also in discussion with UK steel pension scheme trustee . Says co's strip products business will continue to employ almost 9,000 people in UK . Co continues to support its UK business and its process of transformation to create a sustainable future for its UK strip products business .Says investments ongoing to improve manufacturing capability, enabling production of premium steels in Shotton, Llanwern, Trostre and Orb in Newport.

Tata Steel says co still open to sell Port Talbot facility

Tata Steel Ltd : Exec says still open to sell Port Talbot facility . Exec says progressing well with talks on selling specialty business . Further company coverage [TISC.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Tata Steel says Canada govt awards C$175 mln to co for Schefferville project

Tata Steel Ltd : Government of Canada awarded C$175 million to Tata Steel minerals Canada for Schefferville of direct shipping iron ore project . Financial contribution includes equity stake of $125 million via capital mining hydrocarbons fund;$50 million loan from Investissement Québec .

British Steel names Roland Junck executive chairman

British Steel: Announces appointment of steel industry veteran Roland Junck as company's new executive chairman . Search for a permanent CEO is ongoing and once completed, Roland Junck will continue as non-executive chairman of British Steel.

TATA Steel seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 100 bln rupees

Tata Steel Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures not exceeding 100 billion rupees .

Tata Steel announces developments regarding European business strategy

: Tata Steel says will now begin process for potential sale of South Yorkshire based speciality steels business and the hartlepool pipe mills in the UK . Tata Steel to explore feasability of strategic collaborations through potential joint venture . Based speciality steels business and the Hartlepool pipe mills in the UK . Tata Steel says entered into discussions with strategic players in the steel industry including Thyssenkrupp AG . Tata Steel says received interest from several bidders for speciality steels and pipe mills in each case, formal process will be commencing shortly (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780).

Tata steel has cancelled the sale of its biggest UK Steel assets- Sky News

Tata Steel Has Cancelled The Sale Of Its Biggest Uk Steel Assets : Sky citing sources .Sky news citing sources.