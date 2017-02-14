Edition:
Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)

TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

606.05INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs604.05
Open
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs611.45
Day's Low
Rs600.10
Volume
538,189
Avg. Vol
1,550,889
52-wk High
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Titan Company says Madras HC sanctions scheme of arrangement between co, Titan Engineering & Automation
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Titan Company Ltd :Says high court of Madras sanctioned scheme of arrangement between co and Titan Engineering & Automation.  Full Article

India's Titan June-qtr profit down about 16 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Titan Company Ltd : Says June-quarter profit after tax 1.27 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 27.83 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.51 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 26.87 billion rupees . Wedding season in Q1 was poor which impacted sales growth in watches and jewellery .  Full Article

Titan Co buys stake in Carat Lane Trading Pvt Ltd
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Titan Company Ltd : Acquisition of a stake in Carat Lane Trading Private Limited . Purchase consideration for the shares being acquired is 3.57 billion rupees in cash .  Full Article

Titan Co approves acquisition of majority stake in Carat Lane Trading
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Titan Company Ltd : Titan board approves acquisition of majority stake in Carat Lane Trading Pvt Ltd . Acquisition is expected to be completed on or before mid June 2016 .  Full Article

Titan Company March-qtr profit down about 14 pct
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Titan Company Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.84 billion rupees versus profit of 2.15 billion rupees last year . Says March-quarter net sales 24.37 billion rupees versus 24.74 billion rupees last year . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 2.16 billion rupees .  Full Article

Titan Company Ltd announces dividend payment date
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Titan Company Ltd:Says with reference to earlier letter dated March 16, regarding payment of interim dividend of 2.20 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each, the company has now informed that interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to shareholders on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-Titan says July-Sept qtr saw disruption due to introduction of GST regime‍​

* Says July-Sept quarter saw disruption due to introduction of GST regime‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2xzhA6Q Further company coverage:

