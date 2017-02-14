Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)
606.05INR
11:24am BST
Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Rs604.05
Rs604.00
Rs611.45
Rs600.10
538,189
1,550,889
Rs654.20
Rs296.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Titan Company says Madras HC sanctions scheme of arrangement between co, Titan Engineering & Automation
Titan Company Ltd
India's Titan June-qtr profit down about 16 pct
Titan Company Ltd
Titan Co buys stake in Carat Lane Trading Pvt Ltd
Titan Company Ltd
Titan Co approves acquisition of majority stake in Carat Lane Trading
Titan Company Ltd
Titan Company March-qtr profit down about 14 pct
Titan Company Ltd
Titan Company Ltd announces dividend payment date
Titan Company Ltd:Says with reference to earlier letter dated March 16, regarding payment of interim dividend of 2.20 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each, the company has now informed that interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to shareholders on or before March 31, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Titan says July-Sept qtr saw disruption due to introduction of GST regime
* Says July-Sept quarter saw disruption due to introduction of GST regime Source text - http://bit.ly/2xzhA6Q Further company coverage: