Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (TL5.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mediaset Espana 9-month net profit up 10.8 pct YoY

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION SA ::9-MONTH NET PROFIT 146.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 131.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA 198.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 184.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH TOTAL NET REVENUE 701.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 711.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH NET ADVERTISING REVENUE DOWN 0.9 PERCENT AT 661.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 667.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Mediaset reaches agreement with Fox to broadcast more than 50 titles

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :Says reaches agreement with Fox to broadcast more than 50 titles.

Mediaset H1 net profit up at 117.7 million euros

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : H1 net profit 117.7 million euros ($129.4 million) versus 97.8 million euros year ago . H1 net sales 521.6 million euros versus 478.5 million euros year ago . H1 adjusted EBITDA 160.0 million euros versus 119.5 million euros year ago .H1 ad revenue 508.0 million euros versus 473.2 million euros year ago.

Mediaset Espana acquires broadcasting rights for UEFA Euro 2016

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : Said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with CAA Eleven for the acquisition of broadcasting rights for UEFA Euro 2016 . The company will broadcast 23 matches on its free TV channel, including all the matches Spain's national team will play, opening match and the final phase of tournament Further company coverage: [TL5.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)) Keywords: (URGENT).

Mediaset reaches deal for co-production of 'Supermax' series

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA : Reaches deal with Brazil's Globo for co-production of 'Supermax' series Further company coverage: [TL5.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion reaches deal with 13TV for advertising marketing

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:Says reaches deal with 13TV for its advertising marketing.Says operation to be carried out by its unit Publimedia Gestion.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA proposes dividend of 0.50 euro/share

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:To allocate 100 percent of its FY profit of 167.4 mln euros to the dividend payment, equivalent to a payment of 0.50 euros per share.