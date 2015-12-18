Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX)
TLVACPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
89.88MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
$89.99
Open
$91.11
Day's High
$91.11
Day's Low
$89.39
Volume
1,275,982
Avg. Vol
2,159,798
52-wk High
$106.49
52-wk Low
$80.97
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SES signs capacity deal with Grupo Televisa
SES SA:Grupo Televisa, a Mexican multimedia company, has contracted capacity on SES`s AMC-9 satellite at orbital position of 83 degrees west.As part of multi-year agreement, Televisa will utilise three C-band transponders. Full Article
RPT-EXCLUSIVE-China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina
MADRID, Oct 17 China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.