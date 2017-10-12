Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)
186.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
186.10
--
--
--
--
11,485,200
299.86
142.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tullow Oil says acquired 90 pct stakes in 4 onshore blocks in Côte D'Ivoire
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc
Statoil buys stakes in Norway licenses from Tullow
Statoil Asa
Tullow opens up over 4 pct as oil firm returns to profit in H1
Tullow Oil Plc
Tullow sets pricing for its $300 mln convertible bond offering
Tullow Oil Plc
Tullow Oil in $300 mln convertible bond offering
Tullow Oil Plc
Hess Corp to sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea
Oil producer Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea to Kosmos Energy and Trident Energy for $650 million.
- Which oil major will be the first to soar by 30%+?
- Is this stock the best buy in the resources sector after today's results?
- Three non-UK shares to cure your post-Brexit blues?
- Three great bargains after today’s news?
- Are these 3 resources stocks on the cusp of stunning returns?
- Sinking oil price has torpedoed Premier Oil plc and Tullow Oil plc