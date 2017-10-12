Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

Statoil Asa : Says increases share in the Wisting discovery . Statoil and Tullow Norge as have agreed on a transaction whereby Statoil will increase its equity in four licences on Norwegian Continental Shelf . Transaction includes Wisting discovery in Barents Sea . Reflects our strong belief in exploration potential on Norwegian continental shelf and our commitment to create value in barents sea . Statoil has a strong position in hoop area and sees further exploration potential which can bring synergies to area . Through this transaction Statoil becomes biggest equity holder in wisting discovery, so far only big discovery in hoop area of barents sea . Npd estimates wisting discovery to contain 241 million boe of recoverable resources . New, substantial discoveries are required to maintain production on ncs, and resource additions from northern norway are central in reaching this target . Agreement also gives access to interesting exploration prospects in norwegian sea and barents sea that will be matured for possible drilling in 2018 .Transaction is contingent upon approval of authorities.