Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE)

Talanx CEO says no large acquisitions in the pipeline

Talanx AG : Ceo says no large acquisitions in the pipeline Further company coverage: [TLXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1272;)).

Talanx AG to cut 330 jobs at German sales unit

Talanx AG:Plans to cut 330 jobs, or one in three workers, at its sales unit HDI Vertriebs AG by 2020 as part of restructuring of its German business.Job cuts, along with organisational and IT-related measures, are to cut cost base of Talanx's German retail operations by about 240 million euros ($273 million) by 2020.

Talanx AG says is in talks over job cuts - Reuters News

Talanx AG:CEO says sees no need to financially strengthen life insurance with group funds - RTRS.CEO says to pay dividend of at least 1.30 eur per share for 2016.CEO says not planning to transfer any part of German life insurance business to Heidelberger Leben for winding down.CEO says would like to make acquisitions in Mexico and Turkey, but there is nothing on the market right now.CEO says is in talks over job cuts in sales at HDI, expects results mid-year.

Talanx raises FY 2016 net profit forecast, to propose dividend

Talanx AG:To propose dividend increase to 1.30 euro from 1.25 euro.Raises FY 2016 net profit aim to around 750 million euros.

Talanx buys Italian peers for mid-double-digit million euro amount

Talanx AG:Via its Italian subsidiary HDI Assicurazioni S.p.A., is taking over 100 pct of the life insurer CBA Vita S.p.A. and its subsidiary Sella Life Ltd. as well as the remaining 49 pct in P&C insurer InChiaro Assicurazioni S.p.A.Purchase price was in the mid-double-digit-million-euro range plus a performance-linked component.

Talanx AG starts talks with labour on job cuts

Talanx AG:Talanx and employee representatives begin talks on the announced workforce reduction.Negotiations revolve around the reduction of some 600 full-time equivalents in total by 2020, primarily at HDI Kundenservice AG.This does not yet take into account the necessary job cuts at HDI Vertriebs AG, which will be determined in the first quarter of the coming year.Discussions are expected to produce initial results in early summer 2016.

Talanx confirms FY 2015 net income forecast and gives FY 2016 net income forecast

Talanx AG:Outlook for Group net income for FY 2015 of 600 million to 650 million euros confirmed.For FY 2016, a Group net income of more than EUR 700 million is expected.