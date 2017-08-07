Edition:
Tembec Inc (TMB.TO)

TMB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.63CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$4.64
Open
$4.57
Day's High
$4.66
Day's Low
$4.57
Volume
51,100
Avg. Vol
250,871
52-wk High
$4.83
52-wk Low
$1.05

Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc :Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec in connection with transaction.It is expected that transaction with Tembec will be completed in Q4 of 2017.  Full Article

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Tembec announce termination of HSR waiting period
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 

July 31 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc :Rayonier advanced materials and tembec announce termination of the hart-scott-rodino waiting period.Expected that transaction between co and rayonier will be completed in q4 of 2017..  Full Article

Restructuring Capital Associates announces commitment to support Rayonier Advanced's acquisition of Tembec
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 

July 24 (Reuters) - Restructuring Capital Associates::Second-Largest tembec shareholder announces commitment to support Rayonier Advanced Materials acquisition of Tembec on revised terms announced by Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec.Restructuring Capital Associates says entered into support and voting agreement with Rayonier Advanced over proposed combination with Tembec.  Full Article

Rayonier Advanced Materials says have entered into amended agreement to acquire Tembec Inc
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 

July 23 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc ::Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce increase in consideration under amended arrangement agreement.Rayonier Advanced Materials to buy Tembec for an increased consideration valued at c$4.75 per tembec share.Rayonier Advanced Materials says have entered into amended agreement under which Rayonier has agreed to acquire Tembec.Rayonier Advanced Materials says deal for increased consideration valued at c$4.75 .Rayonier Advanced Materials says Oaktree and Bennett Management agree to vote in favor of arrangement.under agreement, Tembec shareholders will have right to elect to receive either c$4.75 in cash or 0.2542 shares of rayonier stock per tembec share.  Full Article

Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
Friday, 9 Jun 2017 

June 9 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd ::Fairfax to sell a portion of Tembec.Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares.Fairfax Financial Holdings - Tembec shares were sold over facilities of toronto stock exchange at an average price of approximately $4.35 per share.Fairfax Financial - Fairfax, through its subsidiaries, continues to hold about 17.4 pct of issued and outstanding shares of Tembec Inc.  Full Article

U.S. says producers harmed by groundwood paper imports from Canada

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were harming U.S. producers.

