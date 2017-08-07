Tembec Inc (TMB.TO)
4.63CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.01 (-0.22%)
$4.64
$4.57
$4.66
$4.57
51,100
250,871
$4.83
$1.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Tembec announce termination of HSR waiting period
July 31 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc
Restructuring Capital Associates announces commitment to support Rayonier Advanced's acquisition of Tembec
July 24 (Reuters) - Restructuring Capital Associates::Second-Largest tembec shareholder announces commitment to support Rayonier Advanced Materials acquisition of Tembec on revised terms announced by Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec.Restructuring Capital Associates says entered into support and voting agreement with Rayonier Advanced over proposed combination with Tembec. Full Article
Rayonier Advanced Materials says have entered into amended agreement to acquire Tembec Inc
July 23 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
June 9 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
U.S. says producers harmed by groundwood paper imports from Canada
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were harming U.S. producers.