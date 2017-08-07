Tembec Inc (TMB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc :Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec in connection with transaction.It is expected that transaction with Tembec will be completed in Q4 of 2017.

July 31 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc :Rayonier advanced materials and tembec announce termination of the hart-scott-rodino waiting period.Expected that transaction between co and rayonier will be completed in q4 of 2017..

July 24 (Reuters) - Restructuring Capital Associates::Second-Largest tembec shareholder announces commitment to support Rayonier Advanced Materials acquisition of Tembec on revised terms announced by Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec.Restructuring Capital Associates says entered into support and voting agreement with Rayonier Advanced over proposed combination with Tembec.

July 23 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc ::Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce increase in consideration under amended arrangement agreement.Rayonier Advanced Materials to buy Tembec for an increased consideration valued at c$4.75 per tembec share.Rayonier Advanced Materials says have entered into amended agreement under which Rayonier has agreed to acquire Tembec.Rayonier Advanced Materials says deal for increased consideration valued at c$4.75 .Rayonier Advanced Materials says Oaktree and Bennett Management agree to vote in favor of arrangement.under agreement, Tembec shareholders will have right to elect to receive either c$4.75 in cash or 0.2542 shares of rayonier stock per tembec share.

June 9 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd ::Fairfax to sell a portion of Tembec.Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares.Fairfax Financial Holdings - Tembec shares were sold over facilities of toronto stock exchange at an average price of approximately $4.35 per share.Fairfax Financial - Fairfax, through its subsidiaries, continues to hold about 17.4 pct of issued and outstanding shares of Tembec Inc.