TMAC Resources Inc (TMR.TO)

TMAC Resources provides third quarter operations update

Oct 16 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc :TMAC Resources provides third quarter operations update.TMAC Resources Inc says ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold sold for 2017​.TMAC Resources - Q3 2017 gold sales of 13,760 ounces realizing $22.1 million (US$17.7 million) at an average realized gold price of US$1,288 per ounce​.

TMAC Resources makes $35 mln second draw under $120 mln senior secured term facility

TMAC Resources Inc : TMAC Resources makes $35 million second draw under $120 million senior secured term facility .Cash on hand, together with debt facility, expected to enable us to achieve commercial production in Hope Bay project in Q1 of 2017.

TMAC Resources announces $80 mln bought deal financing

TMAC Resources: TMAC Resources Inc announces $80 million bought deal financing . Net proceeds will be used to advance development of Co's hope bay gold project, for exploration and development of BTD zone at Doris .Entered agreement under which underwriters agreed to buy 4 million shares from co and 1.3 million shares from RCF at price of $15.10 per share.

TMAC reaches agreement to amend US$120 mln debt facility

Tmac Resources Inc : Tmac reaches agreement with lenders to amend its us$120 million debt facility . Amendment extends availability period during which company can draw under debt facility to December 31, 2016 .Tmac resources inc says while it expects to receive amended nirb project certificate before august 31, does not expect to receive amended water license by august 31.