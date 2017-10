Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tumosan says to bid for power group development project tender until Dec 22

Oct 19 (Reuters) - TUMOSAN MOTOR VE TRAKTOR SANAYI AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY TO PLACE A BID TO POWER GROUP DEVELOPMENT PROJECT'S TENDER UNTIL DEC 22.

Tumosan Q2 net profit rises to 16.5 million lira

Tumosan : Q2 net profit of 16.5 million lira ($5.63 million) versus 10.3 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 130.2 million lira versus 119.3 million lira year ago.

Tumosan proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015

Tumosan Motor Ve Traktor Sanayi As :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.

Tumosan Q1 net profit up at 10.2 million lira

Tumosan : Q1 net profit of 10.2 million lira versus 8.8 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 108.6 million lira versus 96.4 million lira year ago.

Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS forms cooperation to produce agricultural equipment​

Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS:Forms cooperation with Türkay Tarim Makinalari to produce Tumosan brand equipment​.Starts production and sales Tumosan brand agricultural equipment under this project.