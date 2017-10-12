Edition:
True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)

TNT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.36CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
$6.32
Open
$6.33
Day's High
$6.37
Day's Low
$6.32
Volume
229,297
Avg. Vol
89,870
52-wk High
$6.73
52-wk Low
$5.93

Latest Key Developments

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million.True North Commercial REIT - ‍to increase size of previously announced public offering to 5.6 million trust units of reit at a price of $6.28 per unit​.  Full Article

True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering.Says ‍bridge facility of up to $47.6 million will be made available by an affiliate of CIBC Capital Markets​.Says ‍upon completion of acquisitions, REIT's occupancy is expected to remain stable at 97.1 percent​.Says deal will be funded through about $28.5 million from bought deal offering completed earlier, $15.0 million from Oct. 11's offering​, among others.Says entered agreement to sell on bought deal basis, 4 million trust units of REIT at price of $6.28/unit.  Full Article

True North REIT says to increase equity offering to $30 mln
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $30 million .To increase size of public offering to 4.8 million units of REIT at a price $6.20 per unit.  Full Article

True North Commercial REIT announces $22.5 mln equity offering
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $22.5 million equity offering and potential acquisitions with urban focus . Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisition of commercial properties .Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units of reit at a price $6.20/unit.  Full Article

True North Commercial REIT Q2 rev rises 8.7 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Q2 revenue rose 8.7 percent to c$9.7 million .Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.16.  Full Article

True North Commercial continues strategic growth with second acquisition in Greater Toronto area
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Says purchase price for explorer property is $10.5 million .True north commercial real estate investment trust continues strategic growth with second acquisition in Greater Toronto area.  Full Article

True North Commercial to acquire Century Property
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment trust continues expansion in the greater toronto area acquiring an additional 100,000 square feet and a concurrent $9.25 million private placement . Private placemen of a 1.5 million units at a price of $5.85 per unit . Non-Brokered private placement of 42,735 units at a price of $5.85 per unit . Acquisition of century property is expected to be accretive to FFO, AFFO per trust unit of REIT . Purchase price for century property is $13.4 million .Private placement to satisfy cash portion of purchase price for century property and Mississauga property.  Full Article

True North Commercial REIT News

BRIEF-True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln

* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million

