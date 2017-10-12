True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million.True North Commercial REIT - ‍to increase size of previously announced public offering to 5.6 million trust units of reit at a price of $6.28 per unit​.

True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions

Oct 11 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit ::True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering.Says ‍bridge facility of up to $47.6 million will be made available by an affiliate of CIBC Capital Markets​.Says ‍upon completion of acquisitions, REIT's occupancy is expected to remain stable at 97.1 percent​.Says deal will be funded through about $28.5 million from bought deal offering completed earlier, $15.0 million from Oct. 11's offering​, among others.Says entered agreement to sell on bought deal basis, 4 million trust units of REIT at price of $6.28/unit.

True North REIT says to increase equity offering to $30 mln

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $30 million .To increase size of public offering to 4.8 million units of REIT at a price $6.20 per unit.

True North Commercial REIT announces $22.5 mln equity offering

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $22.5 million equity offering and potential acquisitions with urban focus . Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisition of commercial properties .Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units of reit at a price $6.20/unit.

True North Commercial REIT Q2 rev rises 8.7 pct

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Q2 revenue rose 8.7 percent to c$9.7 million .Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.16.

True North Commercial continues strategic growth with second acquisition in Greater Toronto area

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : Says purchase price for explorer property is $10.5 million .True north commercial real estate investment trust continues strategic growth with second acquisition in Greater Toronto area.

True North Commercial to acquire Century Property

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust : True North Commercial Real Estate Investment trust continues expansion in the greater toronto area acquiring an additional 100,000 square feet and a concurrent $9.25 million private placement . Private placemen of a 1.5 million units at a price of $5.85 per unit . Non-Brokered private placement of 42,735 units at a price of $5.85 per unit . Acquisition of century property is expected to be accretive to FFO, AFFO per trust unit of REIT . Purchase price for century property is $13.4 million .Private placement to satisfy cash portion of purchase price for century property and Mississauga property.