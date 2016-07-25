TORC Oil & Gas Ltd (TOG.TO)
5.90CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.02 (-0.34%)
$5.92
$5.89
$5.96
$5.85
473,406
773,194
$8.91
$4.43
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd announces Strategic Acquisitions in Southeast Saskatchewan
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd
TORC Oil & Gas posts Q1 loss per share $0.16
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd announces revised dividend
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd:Board of Directors has approved a monthly dividend of $0.02 per common share, to be paid on March 15 to common shareholders of record on February 29.Approved monthly dividend of $0.02 per common share has been reduced from the previous monthly level of $0.045 per common share. Full Article
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd confirms December dividend
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd:Confirm that the December, 2015 dividend of $0.045 per common share will be paid on January 15, 2016. Full Article
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for November 2015
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd:confirm that a dividend of $0.045 per common share will be paid on December 15, 2015 to common shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.ex-dividend date is November 26, 2015, with payment to be made in cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder. Full Article
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd increases FY 2015 production guidance
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd:Slightly increases FY 2015 production guidance to 15,500 from 15,400 boepd (87% light oil and liquids) and maintains exit rate guidance of greater than 18,200 boepd (89% light oil and liquids). Full Article
BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas qtrly adj funds flow from operations $0.28/shr
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd. announces second quarter 2017 financial & operational results; increases 2017 production guidance