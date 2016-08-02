Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)
TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
266.80INR
11:15am BST
266.80INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+0.53%)
Rs1.40 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs265.40
Rs265.40
Open
Rs271.00
Rs271.00
Day's High
Rs277.95
Rs277.95
Day's Low
Rs264.05
Rs264.05
Volume
4,012,762
4,012,762
Avg. Vol
1,259,957
1,259,957
52-wk High
Rs277.95
Rs277.95
52-wk Low
Rs159.30
Rs159.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit falls
Torrent Power Ltd
Torrent Power Ltd declares interim dividend
Torrent Power Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each on 48,06,16,784 equity shares for FY 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched from March 23, 2016. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.