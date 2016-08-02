Edition:
United Kingdom

Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)

TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

266.80INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs265.40
Open
Rs271.00
Day's High
Rs277.95
Day's Low
Rs264.05
Volume
4,012,762
Avg. Vol
1,259,957
52-wk High
Rs277.95
52-wk Low
Rs159.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit falls
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Torrent Power Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 456.2 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 25.34 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 29.22 billion rupees .  Full Article

Torrent Power Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Torrent Power Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each on 48,06,16,784 equity shares for FY 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched from March 23, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Torrent Power Ltd News

» More TOPO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials