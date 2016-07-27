Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit down about 55 pct

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 2.92 billion rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 15.07 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.27 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 6.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 18.86 billion rupees .

Torrent Pharma buys manufacturing unit of Glochem Industries

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Torrent pharma acquires manufacturing unit of hyderabad based glochem industries limited . To buy vizag api manufacturing unit of glochem industries along with few drug master files as going concern on slump sale basis .

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd declares second interim dividend

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd:Approved payment of special dividend as second interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees (300%) per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each fully paid up.Says dividend is expected to be paid / dispatched on or around March 23, 2016.