Edition:
United Kingdom

TSO3 Inc (TOS.TO)

TOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
$2.69
Open
$2.73
Day's High
$2.73
Day's Low
$2.66
Volume
95,657
Avg. Vol
184,848
52-wk High
$3.69
52-wk Low
$2.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TSO3 reports Q2 loss per share $0.02
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

TSO3 Inc : Q2 loss per share $0.02 .Revenues were $3.0 million in Q2 2016 versus $3.1 million in Q1 2016 and $0.1 million in Q2 2015..  Full Article

TSO3 responds to U.S. FDA on extended claims, gives operations update
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Tso3 Inc : TSO3 responds to u.s. Regulators on extended claims and provides operations update . Responded to a previously announced request for additional information by U.S. Food and Drug Administration . Co's response allows FDA to continue their review for market clearance on extended claims for sterizone VP4 sterilizer in U.S. . Production and operational improvements co made on assembly facility had a minimal impact on Q2 2016 production . Substantially completed its improvements to its manufacturing facility in Québec .Operational improvements to its assembly facility are designed to increase assembly capacity and efficiency.  Full Article

TSO3 appoints Glen Kayll as Chief Financial Officer
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

TSO3 Inc:Appointed Glen Kayll as Chief Financial Officer.Kayll succeeds Éléna Simard-Veilleux, who had been acting as interim CFO and has been appointed to the new position of vice president of finance.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

TSO3 Inc News

BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Co has received correspondence from us regulators pertaining to its submission for extended claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer​

» More TOS.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials