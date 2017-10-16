Total SA (TOTF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Total Q3 2017 European refining margin indicator was $‍​48.2 per tonne

Oct 16 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA ::TOTAL'S EUROPEAN REFINING MARGIN INDICATOR WAS $‍​48.2 PER TONNE IN Q3 2017 VS $41.0 PER TONNE IN Q2 2017 - COMPANY DATA.

Total reports compressor restart after shutdown at Port Arthur, Tx. refinery

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Total ::Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reports on Oct. 14 the wet gas compressor at unit no. 860 shutdown due to a mechanical failure.Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports the affected equipment was repaired and the compressor returned to service.Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reports emissions from area 5 unit 860, east flare, south flare.

Total enters petroleum product retail sector in Mexico‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA ::TOTAL ENTERS THE PETROLEUM PRODUCT RETAIL SECTOR IN MEXICO‍​.FIRST TOTAL-BRANDED STATIONS TO OPEN BY THE END OF THE YEAR, WITH DEPLOYMENT CONTINUING IN 2018 AND 2019‍​.AGREEMENT WITH GASORED TO REBRAND A NETWORK OF AROUND 250 SERVICE STATIONS IN AND AROUND MEXICO CITY UNDER THE TOTAL BRAND‍​.

Wood Group wins multi-million dollar contract from Total

Oct 11 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc ::WOOD WINS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT WITH TOTAL.‍AWARDED A NEW MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT BY TOTAL, SUPPORTING THEIR LINDSEY OIL REFINERY LOCATED IN NORTH KILLINGHOME, LINCOLNSHIRE, UK​.‍NEW CONTRACT WILL COMMENCE ON 1 JANUARY 2018​.

Total sells 15 pct stake in Norway oil field to Kuwait's KUFPEC

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Total Sa Divests its Remaining 15% Interest in Gina Krog Field in Norway to KUFPEC :.

Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports emissions from Unit 871

May 26 (Reuters) - Total ::Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports unit 871 experienced rising sulfur dioxide emissions due to an indeterminate cause.Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports the unit continued to operate under normal operating conditions.Port Arthur, Texas refinery reports emissions from area 1, sulfur recovery unit (SRU) no. 5 incinerator, unit 871.Refinery capacity: 225,500 barrels per day.Source: Texas Commission on Environmental Quality filing nEMN4C0KFM.

Total and Ecoslops in partnership to develop a maritime oil residue processing plant

Ecoslops SA : Total and Ecoslops partner to develop a maritime oil residue processing plant near Marseille . Ecoslops and Total will conduct a detailed study and research with regards to final investment decision in 2017 .Signing of a MOU with Total, to form a partnership to set up a maritime transport induced oil residue waste-processing unit.

Saft Groupe H1 EBITDA falls to 44.7 million euros

Saft Groupe SA : H1 EBITDA 44.7 million euros ($49.11 million) versus 57.5 million euros year ago . H1 net profit ‍​3.5 million euros versus 30.1 million euros year ago . H1 revenue 367.8‍​ million euros versus 370.8 million euros year ago . First financial benefits of Power 2020 plan are expected in 2017 . First operational improvements of Power 2020 plan are expected in H2 2016 .Confirms its medium-term objectives set out at the presentation of the Power 2020 plan.

Sinochem's share trade to halt amid reports related to its planned bid for Atotech

Sinochem International Corp <600500.SS> :Says share trade to halt from July 27 amid media reports related to its planned bid for Total's Atotech.

Chugoku Electric Power to source LNG from France's Total- Nikkei<9504.T>

Nikkei: Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc signed deal to procure Liquefied Natural Gas from Total SA for 17 years starting in 2019 - Nikkei .Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc Will receive 400,000 tons of LNG a year under the agreement - Nikkei.