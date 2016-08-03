Totvs SA (TOTS3.SA)
32.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ -0.20 (-0.62%)
R$ 32.50
R$ 32.42
R$ 32.76
R$ 32.30
260,600
356,873
R$ 32.97
R$ 21.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Totvs to sell outsourcing services unit to Propay SA
Totvs SA
Totvs announces H1 own capital interest payment
Totvs SA
Totvs SA proposes dividend payment
Totvs SA:Announces proposal of dividend payment, ad referendum of General Meeting, in the total amount of 66.6 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.4074 real per share.Says record date is April 26 and shares will be traded ex-dividend as of April 27.Says payment to be done on May 11. Full Article