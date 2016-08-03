Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO)
Tourmaline Qtrly loss per share $0.34
Tourmaline Oil Corp : Tourmaline achieves strong first half growth with a cash flow budget . Qtrly revenue $247.1 million versus $298.7 million . Q2 2016 average production of 185,812 boepd represents a 29% increase over q2 2015 production of 143,634 boepd . Company remains on track for full-year 2016 average production of between 190,000 and 195,000 boepd . Current 2017 production guidance of 215,000 boepd is based on a 12-rig drilling program . Will expand 2017 drilling program should commodity prices generate incremental cash flow in excess of current 2017 forecast of $1.2 billion . Expects strong second half 2016 production growth with over 100 new wells across all 3 core complexes coming on-stream prior to year-end . Current 2017 production guidance of 215,000 boepd . Will expand 2017 drilling program should commodity prices generate incremental cash flow in excess of current 2017 forecast of $1.2 billion . Expects strong h2 2016 production growth with over 100 new wells across all three core complexes coming on-stream prior to year-end . Qtrly loss per share $0.34 .First half 2016 average production of 190,820 boepd, within fy guidance range of 190,000-195,000 boepd and 33% increase over 1h 2015. Full Article
Tourmaline Oil Corp increases size of bought deal financing
Tourmaline Oil Corp:Will now issue 9,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $27.11 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $243,990,000.Net proceeds of the Offering and the private placement will be used to temporarily reduce indebtedness, for general working capital purposes, and to fund potential acquisition opportunities. Full Article
REFILE-Weak Alberta gas prices to hurt producer, provincial revenues
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 13 Western Canadian natural gas prices have been stuck at historically weak levels since summer due to prolonged pipeline maintenance, which will hurt producers' quarterly profits and royalties paid to the cash-strapped province of Alberta.