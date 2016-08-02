Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

Travis Perkins Plc : Continued growth momentum and investing for medium term returns . H1 adjusted operating profit ((2)) 194 million sg, up 4.9 percent . Result of eu referendum has created significant uncertainty in outlook for our end markets and we did experience weaker demand in run up to and immediately following referendum .Too early to precisely predict end market demand and we will continue to monitor lead indicators we track and will react accordingly..

Travis Perkins Plc : H1 revenue increased by 5.8% with like-for-like sales up 3.1% . Adjusted operating profit increased by 4.9% to £194m . Result of eu referendum has created significant uncertainty in outlook for our end markets and we did experience weaker demand in run up to and immediately following referendum . Our two-year like-for-like sales in july have been below levels we experienced in q2, however we have seen a gradual improvement through course of month . Adjusted eps increased by 7.7% to 58.4p .Interim dividend increased by 3.4% to 15.25p per share.