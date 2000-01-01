Edition:
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)

TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

96.30INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs97.20
Open
Rs97.75
Day's High
Rs98.80
Day's Low
Rs96.00
Volume
722,205
Avg. Vol
1,474,956
52-wk High
Rs108.00
52-wk Low
Rs49.05

Latest Key Developments

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Triveni Engineering and Industries June qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 581.9 million rupees versus profit 428 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

