Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)
TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
96.30INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs97.20
Open
Rs97.75
Day's High
Rs98.80
Day's Low
Rs96.00
Volume
722,205
Avg. Vol
1,474,956
52-wk High
Rs108.00
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-India's Triveni Engineering and Industries June qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 581.9 million rupees versus profit 428 million rupees year ago