Trencor Ltd (TREJ.J)

Trencor says H1 reults to be published on or before Oct. 21

Trencor Ltd : Was not in a position to publish its interim results, as earlier expected, by 14 october 2016, due to on-going uncertainty in relation to Hanjin bankruptcy matte . Shareholders are now advised that company expects to publish its interim results on SENS on or before 21 October 2016 .Shareholders are advised to consider any announcement issued by JSE Limited in regard to Trencor's failure to timeously publish its interim results in this context.

Trencor sees six-month headline loss between 270-280 cents per share

Trencor Ltd : Further trading statement .Sees headline loss per share 270-280 cents for six months ended June 30.

Trencor sees six-month headline loss 206-227 c/shr

Trencor Ltd : Trading statement, delayed interim results in respect of the six months ended June 30, 2016 & cautionary announcement . Poor economic conditions experienced in global container industry have had a detrimental effect on results for six months ended June 30 . Sees HY headline loss per share 206 cents - 227 cents versus 278 cents profit year ago . Sees adjusted headline loss of 196 - 217 cents per share for six months ended June 30, 2016 versus profit of 264 cents year earlier .Impact of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd bankruptcy on Trencor is currently being assessed.

Trencor says NI Jowell and C Jowell retire as executive directors

Trencor Ltd : Messrs NI Jowell and C Jowell retired as executive directors and members of executive committee and from all other positions within Trencor group . DM Nurek was appointed as independent non executive chairman of board in place of NI Jowell . RA Sieni (financial director) was appointed as a member of social & ethics committee in place of C Jowell .JE Mcqueen (CEO) was appointed chairman of executive committee in place NI Jowell.