Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)

TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

312.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs312.60
Open
Rs313.00
Day's High
Rs318.50
Day's Low
Rs311.65
Volume
56,953
Avg. Vol
254,093
52-wk High
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trent Ltd June-qtr profit up about 61 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Trent Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 233 million rupees; net sales 3.91 billion rupees . Says net profit in June-quarter last year was 145 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.41 billion rupees .  Full Article

Trent approves sub-division of equity shares
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Trent Ltd : Approved sub-division of equity shares of company having a face value of inr 10 per share into equity shares having a face value of inr 1 each .  Full Article

Trent Ltd to consider sub-division of equity shares of co
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Trent Ltd : To consider sub-division of equity shares of the company . To consider issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis .  Full Article

Trent Ltd March-qtr profit up about 49 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Trent Ltd : India's Trent Ltd - March-quarter net profit 170.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 3.70 billion rupees .  Full Article

Trent Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Trent issues, allots commercial paper worth 1 bln rupees

* Says issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of INR 1 billion

