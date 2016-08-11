Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trent Ltd June-qtr profit up about 61 pct

Trent Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 233 million rupees; net sales 3.91 billion rupees . Says net profit in June-quarter last year was 145 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.41 billion rupees .

Trent approves sub-division of equity shares

Trent Ltd : Approved sub-division of equity shares of company having a face value of inr 10 per share into equity shares having a face value of inr 1 each .

Trent Ltd to consider sub-division of equity shares of co

Trent Ltd : To consider sub-division of equity shares of the company . To consider issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis .

Trent Ltd March-qtr profit up about 49 pct

Trent Ltd : India's Trent Ltd - March-quarter net profit 170.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 3.70 billion rupees .