Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says unit Marketplace Tech signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution, BEST.
Full Article
May 24 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp :Thomson Reuters announces annual renewal of normal course issuer bid.under renewed NCIB, up to 36 million common shares may be repurchased between May 30, 2017 and May 29, 2018.
Full Article
Thomson Reuters Corp : Thomson Reuters reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results . Excluding fourth-quarter charges, adjusted EPS was $0.60 . Says approved an additional $1 billion share buyback program and also approved a $0.02 per share annualized increase in dividend to $1.38 . Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.03, reflecting gain on sale of IP & Science . Says in 2017 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency . Says in 2017 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 28.8% to 29.8%, before currency . Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Thomson Reuters CEO James Smith says "encouraged by momentum and foundation we have built heading into 2017, and we are well positioned to deliver on our commitments" . Says corporate & other costs were $92 million in quarter compared to $154 million . Says in 2017 expects adjusted EPS of $2.35, before currency . Q4 F&R unit recurring revenue were up 1% . Quarterly revenue from financial & risk business $1.51 billion, up 1 percent before currency . Quarterly revenue from legal business $864 million, flat before currency . Says made a contribution of $500 million to its US defined benefit pension plan in January 2017 . Incurred $212 million of charges in Q4 . Quarterly revenue from tax & accounting business $416 million, up 2 percent before currency.
Full Article
Thomson Reuters Corp :Says Thomson Reuters announced launch of Thomson Reuters Labs in Cape Town.
Full Article
Thomson Reuters Corp :Thomson Reuters Private Equity Buyout Index and Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index returned +0.19% and +2.86% in September, respectively.
Full Article
Thomson Reuters Corp : Announced expansion of its Canadian operations with creation of a new technology centre in downtown Toronto .Chief executive Jim Smith and chief financial officer Stephane Bello will be relocating to Toronto in 2017.
Full Article
Thomson Reuters Corp :Thomson Reuters closes sale of intellectual property & science business for $3.55 billion.
Full Article
Thomson Reuters Corp : Thomson Reuters intends to purchase up to 6.5 million shares through private agreements . Purchases will be part of previously announced buyback program .To purchase up to 6.5 million of its common shares through private agreements with two arm's-length third-party sellers.
Full Article
Thomson Reuters Corp :Reuters collaborates with Graphiq to provide publishers access to increased data-driven interactive visualizations.
Full Article
Thomson Reuters : Thomson Reuters reports second-quarter 2016 results . Q2 IFRS earnings per share $0.39 . Re-affirmed its 2016 full-year outlook . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 . In 2016 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 27.3 percent and 28.3 percent, before currency . Quarterly revenue from Financial & Risk business $1.52 billion, down 1 percent before currency . In 2016 expects free cash flow to range between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, before currency . Quarterly revenue from legal business $846 million, up 1 percent before currency . CEO James Smith says "we are tracking to our full year target" . In F&R unit annual price increase & positive net sales trend offset by lower revenue resulting from pricing adjustments and macro-economic conditions . Quarterly revenue from corporate & other (includes Reuters news) business $79 million, up 7 percent before currency . Financial & Risk unit transaction volumes were muted in advance of British referendum on June 23 on EU membership . In 2016 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency . CEO James Smith says in Q2 saw a challenging backdrop and turbulent market conditions for many of co's largest customers . Quarterly non-IFRS revenue $2.77 billion, flat before currency . In 2016 expects underlying operating profit margin to range between 18.4 percent and 19.4 percent, before currency . Says Q2 F&R unit recurring revenue was unchanged versus last year.
Full Article