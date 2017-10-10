Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says unit Marketplace Tech signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution, BEST.

May 24 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp :Thomson Reuters announces annual renewal of normal course issuer bid.‍under renewed NCIB, up to 36 million common shares may be repurchased between May 30, 2017 and May 29, 2018​.

Thomson Reuters Corp : Thomson Reuters reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results . Excluding fourth-quarter charges, adjusted EPS was $0.60 . Says approved an additional $1 billion share buyback program and also approved a $0.02 per share annualized increase in dividend to $1.38 . Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.03, reflecting gain on sale of IP & Science . Says in 2017 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency . Says in 2017 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 28.8% to 29.8%, before currency . Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Thomson Reuters CEO James Smith says "encouraged by momentum and foundation we have built heading into 2017, and we are well positioned to deliver on our commitments" . Says corporate & other costs were $92 million in quarter compared to $154 million . Says in 2017 expects adjusted EPS of $2.35, before currency . Q4 F&R unit recurring revenue were up 1% . Quarterly revenue from financial & risk business $1.51 billion, up 1 percent before currency . Quarterly revenue from legal business $864 million, flat before currency . Says made a contribution of $500 million to its US defined benefit pension plan in January 2017 . Incurred $212 million of charges in Q4 . Quarterly revenue from tax & accounting business $416 million, up 2 percent before currency.

Thomson Reuters Corp :Says Thomson Reuters announced launch of Thomson Reuters Labs in Cape Town.

Thomson Reuters Corp :Thomson Reuters Private Equity Buyout Index and Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index returned +0.19% and +2.86% in September, respectively.

Thomson Reuters Corp : Announced expansion of its Canadian operations with creation of a new technology centre in downtown Toronto .Chief executive Jim Smith and chief financial officer Stephane Bello will be relocating to Toronto in 2017.

Thomson Reuters Corp :Thomson Reuters closes sale of intellectual property & science business for $3.55 billion.

Thomson Reuters Corp : Thomson Reuters intends to purchase up to 6.5 million shares through private agreements . Purchases will be part of previously announced buyback program .To purchase up to 6.5 million of its common shares through private agreements with two arm's-length third-party sellers.

Thomson Reuters Corp :Reuters collaborates with Graphiq to provide publishers access to increased data-driven interactive visualizations.

Thomson Reuters : Thomson Reuters reports second-quarter 2016 results . Q2 IFRS earnings per share $0.39 . Re-affirmed its 2016 full-year outlook . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 . In 2016 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 27.3 percent and 28.3 percent, before currency . Quarterly revenue from Financial & Risk business $1.52 billion, down 1 percent before currency . In 2016 expects free cash flow to range between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, before currency . Quarterly revenue from legal business $846 million, up 1 percent before currency . CEO James Smith says "we are tracking to our full year target" . In F&R unit annual price increase & positive net sales trend offset by lower revenue resulting from pricing adjustments and macro-economic conditions . Quarterly revenue from corporate & other (includes Reuters news) business $79 million, up 7 percent before currency . Financial & Risk unit transaction volumes were muted in advance of British referendum on June 23 on EU membership . In 2016 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency . CEO James Smith says in Q2 saw a challenging backdrop and turbulent market conditions for many of co's largest customers . Quarterly non-IFRS revenue $2.77 billion, flat before currency . In 2016 expects underlying operating profit margin to range between 18.4 percent and 19.4 percent, before currency . Says Q2 F&R unit recurring revenue was unchanged versus last year.