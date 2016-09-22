Edition:
United Kingdom

Trigano SA (TRIA.PA)

TRIA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

131.30EUR
3:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.65 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
€132.95
Open
€132.75
Day's High
€134.00
Day's Low
€131.30
Volume
10,102
Avg. Vol
18,660
52-wk High
€135.85
52-wk Low
€60.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trigano expects growth to continue in 2016/17
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Trigano SA :Expects growth to continue in 2016/17.  Full Article

Trigano Q4 sales up at 285.7 million euros
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Trigano SA :Q4 sales of 285.7 million euros versus 257.1 million euros ($288.75 million) a year ago.  Full Article

Trigano appoints Mrs Alice Feuillet as chairman of the supervisory board
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Trigano SA : Supervisory board appointed Mrs Alice Feuillet as chairman of the supervisory board Further company coverage: [TRIA.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).  Full Article

Trigano Q3 sales up at 410.5 million euros
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Trigano SA : Q3 sales of 410.5 million euros versus 339.5 million euros ($376.9 million) year ago .To go on increasing its activity and results in 2016/2017.  Full Article

Trigano SA News

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27

Sept 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Earnings vs. Estimates

