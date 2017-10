Trakya Cam Sanayii AS (TRKCM.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trakya Cam completes acquisition of Sangalli Vetro Porto Nogaro

Trakya Cam Sanayii :completes acquisition of Italian Sangalli Vetro Porto Nogaro at 84.7 million euros with all its assets including financial debt.

Trakya Cam Q2 net profit jumps to 321.3 million lira

Trakya Cam Sanayii AS : Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 723.1 million lira ($246.16 million) versus 525.0 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 321.3 million lira versus 28.2 million lira year ago.

Anadolu Cam and Trakya Cam to sell total 13.03 pct stake in Soda Sanayii

Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS : Shareholders Anadolu Cam and Trakya Cam to sell total 13.03 percent in Soda Sanayi at 4.50 lira ($1.53) per share .Anadolu Cam to sell 18,795,651 shares representing 2.85 percent and Trakya Cam to sell 86,020,258 representing 10.19 percent in Soda Sanayii.

Trakya Cam Sanayii AS announces dividend for FY 2015

Trakya Cam Sanayii AS:Proposes FY 2015 dividend payment of gross 0.1039106 lira and net 0.0883240 lira per share.Proposes FY 2015 stock dividend of 35 million lira in total, or 3.91061 lira per share.To pay dividends on April 29, 2016.