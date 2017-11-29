Trakcja PRKiI SA (TRKP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trakcja PRKiI Unit In Consortium Signs EUR 30.5 Mln Net Contract

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Trakcja Prkii SA ::ITS UNIT AB KAUNO TILTAI AS PART OF THE CONSORTIUM SIGNS CONTRACT FOR ROAD CONSTRUCTION WORKS‍​.TOTAL NET VALUE OF THE CONTRACT IS EUR 30.5 MILLION, THE PART OF AB KAUNO TILTAI NOT YET KNOWN.

Trakcja PRKiI Q3 net profit falls to 7.1 mln zlotys

Nov 15 (Reuters) - TRAKCJA PRKII SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 REVENUE WAS 412.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 408.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 8.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 7.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Trakcja PRKiI Q3 estimated net profit of 7.2 mln zlotys

Oct 30 (Reuters) - TRAKCJA PRKII SA ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY ESTIMATED Q3 REVENUE OF 412.1 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NET PROFIT OF 7.2 MILLION ZLOTYS.SAID ITS ORDER PORTFOLIO AT END OF SEPT. WAS ABOUT 2.0 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 45% VERSUS YEAR AGO.

Trakcja PRKil supervisory board proposes div. of 0.5 zloty/shr for 2016

May 23 (Reuters) - TRAKCJA PRKIL SA ::ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE.EARLIER ON THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT PROPOSED A DIV. OF 0.44 ZLOTY PER SHARE FOR 2016 nFWN1IK0FL.