Transgene SA (TRNG.PA)
3.30EUR
3:58pm BST
€-0.03 (-0.90%)
€3.33
€3.33
€3.36
€3.26
91,803
78,870
€3.79
€2.43
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Transgene Q3 operating revenue drops to 1.4 million euros
Oct 19 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA
Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab
Transgene : Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab in HPV-positive head & neck cancer in a phase 1/2 study . Transgene- this is an exclusive agreement between parties to study combination of these two classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC .Transgene- phase I trial is expected to begin in France, with first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017. Full Article
Transgene H1 net loss narrows to 12.2 million euros
Transgene Sa
Transgene hires two senior pharmaceutical industry executives
Transgene SA:Transgene hires two senior pharmaceutical industry executives to join leadership team. Full Article
Transgene comments on FY 2016 guidance
Transgene SA:Expects cash burn for 2016 to be around 35 million euros.From 2016, expects a reduction in overall operating costs of more than 10 million euros compared to full year 2015. Full Article
ABL Europe acquires Transgene 's production asset
Transgene SA:Transgene and ABL, Inc. announce the acquisition by ABL Europe of Transgene's production asset situated in Illkirch, near Strasbourg.Transgene and ABL Europe sign a 3-year agreement under which Transgene has secured production of necessary clinical lots for its clinical development plan. Full Article
Transgene secures up to 30 mln euro new funding
Transgene SA:Secures new funding of up to 30 million euros.Funding is combination of 20 million euro loan from European Investment Bank (EIB) and 10 million euros in financing from its major shareholder, Institut Merieux. Full Article
Transgene initiates Phase 3 study with oncolytic immunotherapy in patients with advanced liver cancer
Transgene SA:Announces first patient randomized in multinational phase 3 trial for Pexa-VEC oncolytic immunotherapy in advanced liver cancer. Full Article
Transgene trial results published in "The Lancet Oncology"
Transgene SA:Announces publication in "The Lancet Oncology" of phase 2b time trial results with TG4010 immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer. Full Article
Transgene announces dosing of first patient with TG1050
Transgene SA:Transgene announces dosing of first patient with TG1050 for treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection. Full Article
BRIEF-Transgene's TG1050 well tolerated and induces strong specific immune response
* TG1050 IS WELL TOLERATED AND INDUCES A STRONG SPECIFIC IMMUNE RESPONSE IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC HEPATITIS B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)