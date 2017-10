CTEEP Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (TRPL4.SA)

CTEEP Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista:Says its board has approved capital increase via issue of new shares, totaling a minimum of 59.8 million Brazilian reais and a maximum of 160.7 million reais.Says it will issue a minimum of 1.3 million and a maximum of 3.5 million new preferred, nominative, book-entry shares with no par value.Says issue price is 45.40 reais.