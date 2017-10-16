Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turquoise Hill Resources says Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Turquoise Hill Resources-Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper & 100,000-140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017​.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - ‍copper production in Oyu Tolgoi for quarter was in-line with Q2 while gold production increased almost 30% ​.

Turquoise Hill announces disposal of shares of SouthGobi Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Disposed 375,000 common shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd on September 22, 2016 at an average price of CDN$0.2780 per share . Turquoise Hill announces disposal of shares of SouthGobi Resources .Owns approximately 9.9198% of SouthGobi's issued and outstanding common shares.

Turquoise Hill Resources-qtrly revenue $329.7 mln vs $421.3 mln

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for the second quarter 2016 . Q2 earnings per share $0.01 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16 . Qtrly revenue $329.7 million versus $421.3 million . Q2 revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16.

Turquoise Hill Resources announces Q2 production for Oyu Tolgoi mine

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2016 . Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 255,000 to 285,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2016 . Copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16 . Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16 . Turquoise Hill announces second quarter 2016 production .In second half of 2016, lower gold production is expected as mining occurs in areas with reduced grades.

SouthGobi Resources updates on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd shareholder loans<1878.HK>

SouthGobi Resources Ltd <1878.HK>: S-update on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd shareholder loan and short-term bridge loan <1878.HK> . On may 16, 2016, company and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd entered into a deferral agreement . Loan granted by Turquoise Hill with an outstanding loan principal of US$3.4 million .

Rio Tinto approves $5.3 bln Oyu Tolgoi copper expansion in Mongolia

Rio Tinto Plc : Approves development of Oyu Tolgoi underground mine . Development of underground mine will start in mid-2016 following approval of a $5.3 billion investment by partners and recent granting of all necessary permits . First production from underground, which has an average copper grade of 1.66 per cent, more than three times higher than open pit, is expected in 2020 . Mine also benefits from significant gold by-products, with an average gold grade of 0.35 grams per tonne . Expansion provides an attractive investment for all shareholders with an expected internal rate of return of more than 20 per cent. . When underground is fully ramped up in 2027, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce more than 500,000 tonnes of copper a year . Parties have agreed a senior debt cap of $6 billion for project financing agreement, providing option for $1.6 billion of supplemental senior debt .Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 560,000 tonnes of copper a year, on average, between 2025 and 2030.