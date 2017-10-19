Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc :Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business‍​.Travelers Companies-in business insurance,expects underlying underwriting margins & combined ratio for rest of 2017 & 2018 to be broadly consistent.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins during rest of 2017 to be higher than in same period of 2016.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio during remainder of 2017 to be lower than in same period of 2016.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins into 2018 will be higher versus same periods of 2017.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio into 2018 will be slightly lower versus same periods of 2017.Travelers Companies Inc - overall, expects retention levels will remain "strong by historical standards" during remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

Travelers sees losses in Q4 from wildfires in California

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc :Travelers companies says it expects to incur significant catastrophe losses in Q4 of 2017 resulting from recent wildfires in california‍​ - SEC filing.

Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc ::Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share.Q3 core earnings per share $0.91.Q3 earnings per share $1.05.Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Travelers Companies Inc - at quarter-end book value per share of $86.73 and adjusted book value per share of $83.06‍​.Travelers Companies Inc - ‍​qtrly net written premiums $6.66 billion versus $6.39 billion.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly total revenue $7.33 billion versus $6.96 billion.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, was $700 million versus $89 million.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly net investment income of $588 million pre-tax versus $582 mln‍​.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly combined ratio 103.2 percent versus 92.9 percent.Travelers Companies-catastrophe losses in Q3 primarily resulted from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, wind and hail storms in southern region Of U.S..

Travelers mourns death of former CEO Jay Fishman

Travelers Companies Inc :Death of Jay Fishman, its executive chairman of board and former chief executive officer.

Travelers Companies posts Q2 earnings per share of $2.24

Travelers Companies Inc : Q2 net written premiums $6.35 billion versus $6.17 billion last year . Q2 combined ratio 93.1 percent versus 90.8 percent last year . Q2 pre-tax net investment income $549 million versus $632 million last year . Q2 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance $333 million versus $221 million last year . Q2 earnings per share $2.24, Q2 operating earnings per share $2.20; Q2 total revenue $6.79 billion versus $6.71 billion last year . Q2 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $6.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Book value per share at quarter-end $85.73 versus $77.51 last year; adjusted book value per share at quarter-end $77.61 versus $73.09 year ago . Q2 underwriting gain $388 million versus $511 million last year .Catastrophe losses in quarter primarily resulted from wind, hail storms in several U.S regions, fort McMurray wildfires in Canada.

Travelers files for potential mixed shelf

Travelers Companies Inc :Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing.