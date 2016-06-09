Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)
9.79CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.01 (+0.10%)
$9.78
$9.78
$9.85
$9.74
23,453
108,214
$10.44
$5.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Transat A.T. says winter season affected by Zika virus, strike action threat
Transat A.T. Inc
Air Transat reaches tentative agreement with flight attendants
Transat AT Inc: Air Transat and its flight attendants reach a tentative agreement .Air Transat and its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement on renewal of collective agreement that expired last October. Full Article
Transat receives purchase offer from Tui AG
Transat At Inc
Thomas Cook sets up new airline in Spain amid cost drive
BERLIN Thomas Cook is setting up a new airline in Spain, a move it hopes will lower costs at a time of tough conditions in the European short-haul market.