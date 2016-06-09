Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transat A.T. says winter season affected by Zika virus, strike action threat

Transat A.T. Inc : As expected, winter season was affected by Zika virus, threat of strike action and a weak dollar . Q2 revenue C$888.2 million versus C$875.2 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.68 .Results for the second quarter of 2016.

Air Transat reaches tentative agreement with flight attendants

Transat AT Inc: Air Transat and its flight attendants reach a tentative agreement .Air Transat and its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement on renewal of collective agreement that expired last October.

Transat receives purchase offer from Tui AG

Transat At Inc : Transat receives a firm purchase offer from Tui AG for its French and Greek tour operating units . Received offer from Tui AG ,to purchase its Transat France,Tourgreece tour operating business units for enterprise value of 54.5 million euros .Transaction would have no impact on co's transatlantic program.