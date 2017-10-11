Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's ‍CMA to look at Vision Express' undertakings offer in detail​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Market's Authority::UK'S ‍CMA - TO LOOK AT VISION EXPRESS' UNDERTAKINGS OFFER IN DETAIL​.UK'S ‍CMA - REASONABLE GROUNDS FOR BELIEVING UNDERTAKINGS OFFERED BY VISION EXPRESS, OR MODIFIED VERSION, MIGHT BE ACCEPTED BY CMA.

Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tesco :CEO says turnaround "is firmly on track".CEO says inflation in business "running at about 1 percent below peers".CEO says return of dividend a "significant milestone in recovery of business".CEO says does not expect inflationary situation in H2 to change from H1.CEO says "comfortable" with analysts' consensus profit forecasts for 2017-18 of about 1.5 billion stg.CEO "remains confident" Booker << >> transaction "completely on track".CEO says "was shocked as anybody" by recent Two Sisters chicken food safety issue, says immediately investigated.Shares up 1.8 percent after 27 percent rise in H1 profit, return of dividend.

Capita says selected by Tesco mobile for 140 mln stg partnership

Capita Plc : Selected by Tesco mobile to form partnership . Deal is worth approximately 140 mln stg for an initial five year term and is due to commence on Aug. 1 2016 . Capita has secured major new and extended contracts worth over 800 mln stg in first six months of 2016 . Following due consultation, approximately 550 permanent employees will transfer to Capita under TUPE regulations .Further 240 temporary staff will continue to work on Tesco mobile account under Capita's management.

Tesco comfortable with analysts' 2016-17 profit consensus

Tesco : CEO says retail market "likely to remain challenging and uncertain" . CEO says no plans for further asset sales . CFO says comfortable with analysts' current 2016-17 profit consensus of 1.175 billion stg Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Tesco to offload Turkey and Giraffe chains - Sky News

: Tesco to offload Turkey and Giraffe chains - Sky News .Tesco is likely to announce the sale of its Kipa chain in Turkey and Giraffe restaurants in the UK on Wednesday - Sky News.

Equites Property Fund to buy Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley for 28 mln stg

Equites Property Fund Ltd : Concluded an agreement with British Oversees Bank Nominees to acquire a Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley, England for £28 000 000 in cash .Transaction will contribute positively to Equites' distributable earnings in current year.

Tesco PLC - Tesco product recall of some flavoured butter products - Lincolnshire Echo

Tesco PLC:Tesco is recalling some flavoured butter products due to the possible presence of a bacterium that could make people ill - Lincolnshire Echo.The products listed below may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause foodborne illness, particularly among key vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, unborn and newborn babies, those over 60 years old, and anyone with reduced immunity.

Tesco PLC considering cutting store staff by 39,000 over three years - Guardian - Reuters

Tesco PLC:Considering cutting store staff by 39,000 over three years - Guardian.

Tesco PLC - Asda, Tesco, Lidl and Waitrose recalls thousands of Mars chocolates -Leicester Mercury

Tesco PLC:One of the biggest chocolate manufactures in the world issued a major product recall on Tuesday affecting 55 countries after a customer found a piece of red plastic in Mars' chocolate - Leicester Mercury.Now supermarkets here in Britain have issued their own recalls of various Mars products, with four big chains issuing information to customers.Asda, Tesco, Lidl and Waitrose have now all issued separate notices relating to packets of Celebrations and Mars, Milky Way and Family Funsize.

Tesco PLC to settle class action commenced in New York - Datamonitor

Tesco PLC:Tesco PLC has reached an agreement in principle to settle a class action commenced in New York on behalf of the holders of the company's American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs.The class action was against the Company and certain of its former directors and alleged breaches of certain US federal securities laws in connection with the overstatement of commercial income which was announced in September 2014. - Datamonitor.The settlement agreement, which is subject to confirmation by a federal court in New York, provides for Tesco to pay $12 million to settle the class action with no admission of liability. - Datamonitor.This agreement, if confirmed, will settle one of two claims before US courts arising out of the commercial income overstatement.The other claim is brought in Ohio by the remaining holders of ADRs equivalent to less than 0.2% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company - Datamonitor.