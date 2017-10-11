Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)
187.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-1.40 (-0.74%)
188.90
189.10
189.95
186.85
14,373,964
27,299,782
219.40
165.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's CMA to look at Vision Express' undertakings offer in detail
Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Market's Authority::UK'S CMA - TO LOOK AT VISION EXPRESS' UNDERTAKINGS OFFER IN DETAIL.UK'S CMA - REASONABLE GROUNDS FOR BELIEVING UNDERTAKINGS OFFERED BY VISION EXPRESS, OR MODIFIED VERSION, MIGHT BE ACCEPTED BY CMA. Full Article
Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tesco
Capita says selected by Tesco mobile for 140 mln stg partnership
Capita Plc
Tesco comfortable with analysts' 2016-17 profit consensus
Tesco
Tesco to offload Turkey and Giraffe chains - Sky News
: Tesco to offload Turkey and Giraffe chains - Sky News .Tesco is likely to announce the sale of its Kipa chain in Turkey and Giraffe restaurants in the UK on Wednesday - Sky News. Full Article
Equites Property Fund to buy Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley for 28 mln stg
Equites Property Fund Ltd
Tesco PLC - Tesco product recall of some flavoured butter products - Lincolnshire Echo
Tesco PLC:Tesco is recalling some flavoured butter products due to the possible presence of a bacterium that could make people ill - Lincolnshire Echo.The products listed below may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause foodborne illness, particularly among key vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, unborn and newborn babies, those over 60 years old, and anyone with reduced immunity. Full Article
Tesco PLC considering cutting store staff by 39,000 over three years - Guardian - Reuters
Tesco PLC:Considering cutting store staff by 39,000 over three years - Guardian. Full Article
Tesco PLC - Asda, Tesco, Lidl and Waitrose recalls thousands of Mars chocolates -Leicester Mercury
Tesco PLC:One of the biggest chocolate manufactures in the world issued a major product recall on Tuesday affecting 55 countries after a customer found a piece of red plastic in Mars' chocolate - Leicester Mercury.Now supermarkets here in Britain have issued their own recalls of various Mars products, with four big chains issuing information to customers.Asda, Tesco, Lidl and Waitrose have now all issued separate notices relating to packets of Celebrations and Mars, Milky Way and Family Funsize. Full Article
Tesco PLC to settle class action commenced in New York - Datamonitor
Tesco PLC:Tesco PLC has reached an agreement in principle to settle a class action commenced in New York on behalf of the holders of the company's American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs.The class action was against the Company and certain of its former directors and alleged breaches of certain US federal securities laws in connection with the overstatement of commercial income which was announced in September 2014. - Datamonitor.The settlement agreement, which is subject to confirmation by a federal court in New York, provides for Tesco to pay $12 million to settle the class action with no admission of liability. - Datamonitor.This agreement, if confirmed, will settle one of two claims before US courts arising out of the commercial income overstatement.The other claim is brought in Ohio by the remaining holders of ADRs equivalent to less than 0.2% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company - Datamonitor. Full Article
