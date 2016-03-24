Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS (TSKB.IS)
1.38TRY
22 Oct 2017
-0.04TL (-2.82%)
1.42TL
1.42TL
1.42TL
1.38TL
7,950,898
6,040,054
1.57TL
1.04TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS appoints Suat Ince as General Manager (CEO)
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS:Appoints Suat Ince as new general manager (CEO) as of April 1 replacing Ozcan Turkaki.Suat Ince lastly was serving as deputy general manager of Turkiye Is Bankasi. Full Article
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS to increase capital to 2.05 billion turkish lira from 1.75 billion turkish lira
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS:Decides to increase capital to 2.05 billion turkish lira from 1.75 billion turkish lira by distributing bonus shares as dividends. Full Article
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS:Proposes to pay net 0.0255 lira per share FY 2015 dividend .Proposes to pay dividend on March 28.Proposes to distribute share dividend at total amount of 300 million turkish lira to be used in capital increase. Full Article
BRIEF-TSKB secures EUR 212 mln and $56.5 mln syndicated term loan
* SECURES A SYNDICATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH TWO TRANCHES OF EURO 212 MILLION AND USD 56.5 MILLION IN TOTAL AND A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)