Tom Tailor Holding AG (TTIGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tom Tailor says CEO leaves company for personal reasons

Tom Tailor : CEO Dieter Holzer to leave management board of Tom Tailor holding AG . Chief operating officer dr Heiko Schäfer appointed CEO on a provisional basis .Dieter Holzer leaves company's management board with immediate effect for personal reasons by mutual agreement.

TOM TAILOR Holding says CEO Dieter Holzer to leave management board

TOM TAILOR Holding AG : CEO Dieter Holzer to leave the management board of TOM TAILOR Holding AG . Chief Operating Officer dr Heiko Schäfer appointed CEO on a provisional basis .Supervisory board chairman Uwe Schröder temporarily joins company's management board.

Tom Tailor H1 sales up 2.2 pct at 451.3 million euros

Tom Tailor Holding AG : H1 recurring EBITDA for group was 23.5 million euros ($26.24 million)(previous year: 26.3 million euros) . Group sales up by 2.2 pct in first half of year to 451.3 million euros . Guidance for fiscal year 2016 confirmed .Gross profits rose by 1.5 pct in first half of 2016 to 256.3 million euros (previous year: 252.5 million euros).

Tom Tailor Q1 sales up at 218.9 mln euros

Tom Tailor Holding AG : Q1 sales rose 1.5 percent to 218.9 million euros ($249.11 million) . Guidance confirmed . BONITA umbrella brand was unable to withdraw from effects of a difficult market environment, especially in month of January . Group's Q1 gross profits decreased to 116.3 million euros due to higher costs of materials (previous year: 119.3 million euros) . Q1 reported group EBITDA decreased to 6.3 million euros(previous year: 7.8 million euros) . Q1 recurring net result was down in Q1 to -5.8 million euros(previous year: -4.0 million euros) .Expects accelerating structural change in textile industry to continue gaining momentum in coming quarters.

TOM TAILOR Holding appoints Thomas Dressendoerfer as new CFO

TOM TAILOR Holding AG:Thomas Dressendoerfer appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Tom Tailor Holding AG.Appointment effective July 1, 2016.Axel Rebien is leaving company by mutual consent effective as of June 30, 2016.

TOM TAILOR Holding says Guo's holding rises to 29.5 pct

TOM TAILOR Holding AG:Holding of Guo Guangchang​, founder of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, rises to 29.47 percent from 24.97 percent.

TOM TAILOR Holding confirms FY 2015 outlook

TOM TAILOR Holding AG:In September concretized forecast for FY 2015 confirmed.Anticipates a moderate increase in group sales to 945 million - 955 million euros in FY 2015.Sees FY 2015 recurring EBITDA in range of 75 million - 80 million euros.FY 2015 revenue estimate 957.50 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBITDA estimate 80.56 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.