TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)
TTKL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6,145.00INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-37.75 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs6,182.75
Open
Rs6,181.80
Day's High
Rs6,322.00
Day's Low
Rs6,078.85
Volume
97,137
Avg. Vol
3,735
52-wk High
Rs6,984.45
52-wk Low
Rs5,055.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's TTK Prestige Sept-qtr profit up 18 pct
Oct 24 (Reuters) - TTK Prestige Ltd
TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises 10.2 pct
TTK Prestige Ltd
TTK Prestige March-qtr net profit rises
TTK Prestige Ltd
BRIEF-India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold
* June quarter profit 1.34 billion rupees versus profit of 242 million rupees last year