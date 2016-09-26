Edition:
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS (TTKOM.IS)

TTKOM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.72TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
6.77TL
Open
6.75TL
Day's High
6.76TL
Day's Low
6.66TL
Volume
1,986,362
Avg. Vol
2,849,773
52-wk High
7.38TL
52-wk Low
4.99TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turk Telekom appoints Boulos Doany as CEO
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS : Board of directors decided to appoint Boulos H.B. Doany as CEO-general manager effective as of September 26, 2016 .In the preceding 12 years, Doany was with the Saudi Oger Group, having served as founding CEO of Oger Telecom and CEO of Türk Telekom for 5 years.  Full Article

Kron Telekomunikasyon takes order worth 1.3 mln lira and $247,000
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Kron Telekomunikasyon :Takes order from Turk Telekom worth 1.3 million lira ($439,501.00) and $ 247,000 plus VAT regarding ASUP maintenance project.  Full Article

Turk Telekom CEO Rami Aslan resigns
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Türk Telekomunikasyon A.S.:Reported on Wednesday that CEO Rami Aslan decided to resign.  Full Article

Turk Telekomunikasyon Q2 net profit down at 247.6 mln lira
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Turk Telekomunikasyon As : Q2 revenue of 3.94 billion lira ($1.30 billion) versus 3.53 billion lira year ago . Q2 net profit of 247.6 million lira versus 335.2 million lira year ago .Q2 EBITDA flat at 1.32 billion lira versus year ago.  Full Article

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS announces guidance for FY 2016 above analysts' estimates
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Sees FY 2016 consolodated revenue growth at 7 percent to 9 percent.Sees FY 2016 consolidated EBITDA between 5.5 billion lira to 5.7 billion lira.Sees FY 2016 Consolidated CAPEX to be around 3.2 billion lira.FY 2016 revenue growth rate of 5.4 percent, EBITDA 5.6 billion lira and CAPEX 3.85 billion lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.  Full Article

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS announces dividend payments for FY 2015
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 0.2042091 lira dividend per D group share.Proposes to pay FY 2015 0.2402460 lira dividend per A group share.Proposes to pay FY 2015 0.2042091 lira dividend per B group share.Proposes to pay FY 2015 0 lira dividend per C group share.Says to pay dividend on May 30.  Full Article

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS merges Turk Telekom, AVEA and TTNET brands under Turk Telekom brand
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Merges Turk Telekom, AVEA and TTNET brands under Turk Telekom brand while keeping Türk Telekomünikasyon AS, TTNET AS, and Avea Iletisim Hizmetleri AS legal entities intact.Aims to strengthen its multi-play offer by delivering all of company's products and services under single "Türk Telekom" brand from an integrated sales channels to serve the evolving telecommunication needs in Turkey in the most effective way.  Full Article

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS signs loan agreement at $150 million
Monday, 4 Jan 2016 

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Signed a long term loan agreement with ING and Mizuho under the insurance coverage of Export Development Canada.Says loan to finance our company's and its affiliates' capital expenditures.The amount of the facility is Euro equivalent of $150 million.the maturity is 10-year and interest rate is EURIBOR + 0.45% p.a.  Full Article

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS signs 5-year loan accord worth $826 million
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Signs a club loan facility agreement with 14 banks amounting to 420 million euros and $380 million with a five-year maturity including a three-year grace period.The loan facility will be used for refinancing and working capital purposes, with an interest rate of Euribor/Libor +1.80 percent per annum.  Full Article

