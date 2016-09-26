Turk Telekomunikasyon AS (TTKOM.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Turk Telekom appoints Boulos Doany as CEO
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS
Kron Telekomunikasyon takes order worth 1.3 mln lira and $247,000
Kron Telekomunikasyon
Turk Telekom CEO Rami Aslan resigns
Türk Telekomunikasyon A.S.
Turk Telekomunikasyon Q2 net profit down at 247.6 mln lira
Turk Telekomunikasyon As
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS announces guidance for FY 2016 above analysts' estimates
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Sees FY 2016 consolodated revenue growth at 7 percent to 9 percent.Sees FY 2016 consolidated EBITDA between 5.5 billion lira to 5.7 billion lira.Sees FY 2016 Consolidated CAPEX to be around 3.2 billion lira.FY 2016 revenue growth rate of 5.4 percent, EBITDA 5.6 billion lira and CAPEX 3.85 billion lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS announces dividend payments for FY 2015
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 0.2042091 lira dividend per D group share.Proposes to pay FY 2015 0.2402460 lira dividend per A group share.Proposes to pay FY 2015 0.2042091 lira dividend per B group share.Proposes to pay FY 2015 0 lira dividend per C group share.Says to pay dividend on May 30. Full Article
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS merges Turk Telekom, AVEA and TTNET brands under Turk Telekom brand
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Merges Turk Telekom, AVEA and TTNET brands under Turk Telekom brand while keeping Türk Telekomünikasyon AS, TTNET AS, and Avea Iletisim Hizmetleri AS legal entities intact.Aims to strengthen its multi-play offer by delivering all of company's products and services under single "Türk Telekom" brand from an integrated sales channels to serve the evolving telecommunication needs in Turkey in the most effective way. Full Article
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS signs loan agreement at $150 million
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Signed a long term loan agreement with ING and Mizuho under the insurance coverage of Export Development Canada.Says loan to finance our company's and its affiliates' capital expenditures.The amount of the facility is Euro equivalent of $150 million.the maturity is 10-year and interest rate is EURIBOR + 0.45% p.a. Full Article
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS signs 5-year loan accord worth $826 million
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:Signs a club loan facility agreement with 14 banks amounting to 420 million euros and $380 million with a five-year maturity including a three-year grace period.The loan facility will be used for refinancing and working capital purposes, with an interest rate of Euribor/Libor +1.80 percent per annum. Full Article
