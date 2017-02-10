Edition:
Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (TTRAK.IS)

TTRAK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.10TL (-0.13%)
Prev Close
77.20TL
Open
77.50TL
Day's High
78.05TL
Day's Low
77.05TL
Volume
55,976
Avg. Vol
70,223
52-wk High
89.25TL
52-wk Low
70.10TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turk Traktor 2016 net profit up at 369.8 million lira
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Turk Traktor : FY 2016 net profit of 369.8 million lira ($99.96 million) versus 256.8 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 3.44 billion lira versus 3.10 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Turk Traktor 9-Month tractor and spare part exports at $241.9 million
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Turk Traktor : Exports 9,460 units of tractors in Jan-Sept period worth at $217.9 million .Jan-Sept spare part export at $24.0 million.  Full Article

Turk Traktor Q2 net profit up at 133.8 mln lira
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Turk Traktor Ve Ziraat Makineleri AS : Q2 net profit of 133.8 million lira ($44.85 million) versus 68.4 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 937.6 million lira versus 797.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS announces dividend payments for FY 2015
Monday, 29 Feb 2016 

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Proposes to pay 5.62124 lira per A group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.Proposes to pay 5.34018 lira per B group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.Proposes to pay 4.77805 lira per C group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.  Full Article

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS signs EUR 35‍ million credit agreement with EIB
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Signs 35.0 million euros credit agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)for financing the R&D investments to be carried out concerning tractor designing and manufacturing within the next 5 years period​.The loan to be provided with 6-years maturity and the capital and interest payments will be made every 6 months.Annual interest rate of the loan has been declared indicatively as 1.278 pct and the final interest rate will be clarified at the utilization date.  Full Article

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS News

