Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (TTRAK.IS)
77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
-0.10TL (-0.13%)
77.20TL
77.50TL
78.05TL
77.05TL
55,976
70,223
89.25TL
70.10TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Turk Traktor 2016 net profit up at 369.8 million lira
Turk Traktor 9-Month tractor and spare part exports at $241.9 million
Turk Traktor Q2 net profit up at 133.8 mln lira
Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS announces dividend payments for FY 2015
Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Proposes to pay 5.62124 lira per A group share dividend for FY 2015.Proposes to pay 5.34018 lira per B group share dividend for FY 2015.Proposes to pay 4.77805 lira per C group share dividend for FY 2015. Full Article
Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS signs EUR 35 million credit agreement with EIB
Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Signs 35.0 million euros credit agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)for financing the R&D investments to be carried out concerning tractor designing and manufacturing within the next 5 years period.The loan to be provided with 6-years maturity and the capital and interest payments will be made every 6 months.Annual interest rate of the loan has been declared indicatively as 1.278 pct and the final interest rate will be clarified at the utilization date. Full Article