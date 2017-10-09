Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Technotrans plans conversion into European stock corporation (SE)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - TECHNOTRANS AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: TECHNOTRANS GROUP PLANS CONVERSION INTO EUROPEAN STOCK CORPORATION (SE) WITH DUAL-BOARD MANAGEMENT SYSTEM.

Technotrans acquires gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH

Technotrans AG : Takeover of Meinerzhagen firm gwk . Purchase price is in low double-digit millions . Through acquisition, Technotrans AG is stepping up its activities in plastics area . It is to be financed partly with equity capital and partly with borrowed capital .Gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH generated revenue of some 45 million euros in 2015 financial year and has around 380 employees.

Technotrans H1 EBIT stable at 4.4 million euros

Technotrans AG : H1 turnover increased by 5.3 percent to 63.6 million euros ($70.82 million), operative profit (EBIT) remained at previous year's level of 4.4 million euros .Affirmed forecast for current financial year.

technotrans AG confirms FY 2016 forecast

technotrans AG:Forecast for full year 2016 confirmed.It envisages revenue for 2016 coming in at between 126 and 132 million euros, and the EBIT margin lying within a range of 7.5 to 8.0 percent.For planning purposes 2016 EBIT will therefore need to be between 9.5 and EUR 10.5 million euros.

technotrans AG acquires 51 pct stake in Ovidius GmbH via its unit gds GmbH

technotrans AG:Acquired majority interest amounting to 51 pct in Ovidius GmbH, Berlin, via its subsidiary GDS GmbH.Ovidius GmbH has accrued proceeds amounting to around 0.5 million euros from acquisition.Acquisition was completed on one hand through takeover of own shares held by Ovidius GmbH itself and on other hand by way of increase in share capital of Ovidius GmbH.Transaction will be closed in next few days.

technotrans to propose a dividend of 0.48 euros per no par value share

technotrans AG:‍Will propose distribution of a dividend of 0.48 euros per no par value share on share capital bearing dividend entitlements​.

technotrans AG comments on FY 2015 outlook

technotrans AG:Sees FY 2015 revenue target of 120 million euros that may even be exceeded.Sees FY 2015 net profit original goal of EBIT margin of 7.3 percent that could be just exceeded.