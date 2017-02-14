TUI AG (TUIT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TUI Group CEO tells analysts: will do "right deal at right time" when asked about disposal of remaining Hapag-Lloyd stake Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] [HLAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Tui AG : Says outlook for growth in underlying ebita from at least 10 percent to between 12 and 13 percent . Says raises its operating profit guidance for the 2015/16 financial year and reports positive outlook for winter . Says further additions to the own hotel and cruise portfolio pay into the new vertically integrated tourism group strategy .Says positive outlook for the winter season with strong growth driven by long haul.

TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen on a conference call with journalists: Says Not In A Hurry With Disposal Of Stake In Hapag Lloyd, but "determined to progress" Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

: Tui says UK trading remains strong, no apparent slowdown in bookings as a result of the EU referendum . Tui says pleased with the start to early trading for winter 2016/17 and summer 2017 Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

:Boeing in talks with Air Europa Lineas Aereas,German tour operator TUI AG for orders totaling $3.5 billion at list prices - Bloomberg, citing sources.

TUI AG :William Waggott stepped down as member of executive board.