TUI AG (TUIT.L)

TUIT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,328.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,328.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,295,700
52-wk High
1,352.34
52-wk Low
934.39

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TUI will do "right deal at right time" on Hapag-Lloyd stake
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

TUI Group CEO tells analysts: will do "right deal at right time" when asked about disposal of remaining Hapag-Lloyd stake Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] [HLAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

TUI raises operating profit guidance for 2015/2016
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Tui AG : Says outlook for growth in underlying ebita from at least 10 percent to between 12 and 13 percent . Says raises its operating profit guidance for the 2015/16 financial year and reports positive outlook for winter . Says further additions to the own hotel and cruise portfolio pay into the new vertically integrated tourism group strategy .Says positive outlook for the winter season with strong growth driven by long haul.  Full Article

TUI CEO says not in a hurry with disposal of stake in Hapag-Lloyd
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen on a conference call with journalists: Says Not In A Hurry With Disposal Of Stake In Hapag Lloyd, but "determined to progress" Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Tui says UK trading remains strong, no Brexit effect
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

: Tui says UK trading remains strong, no apparent slowdown in bookings as a result of the EU referendum . Tui says pleased with the start to early trading for winter 2016/17 and summer 2017 Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Boeing in talks with Air Europa Lineas Aereas, TUI AG for orders totaling $3.5 bln - Bloomberg, citing sources
Sunday, 10 Jul 2016 

:Boeing in talks with Air Europa Lineas Aereas,German tour operator TUI AG for orders totaling $3.5 billion at list prices - Bloomberg, citing sources.  Full Article

TUI AG says William Waggott stepped down as executive board member
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

TUI AG :William Waggott stepped down as member of executive board.  Full Article

TUI AG News

Photo

Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure

LONDON Europe's largest tour operator TUI is putting on extra flights to make up for capacity lost after this month's collapse of Monarch, TUI's UK and Ireland boss said on Wednesday.

