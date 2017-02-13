Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tupras sees total sales volume of 30.6 mln tons in 2017
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS
Tupras 2016 net profit shrinks to 1.79 billion lira
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS
Tupras Q2 net profit down 53.5 pct to 330.5 mln lira YOY
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri As
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS - One worker dies in Turkish Tupras refinery blaze, fire extinguished - Reuters News
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:A fire broke out at Tupras' TUPRS.IS Izmit refinery in northwest Turkey on Sunday night during maintenance work, leaving one worker dead and four injured, the company said in a statement. - RTRS.It said the fire, which broke out at 10:40 pm (1940 GMT), occurred in the crude oil unit and was extinguished by the refinery's technical security teams at 11:45 pm. The injured were taken to hospital and were not seriously hurt. Full Article
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS signs a long term loan facility agreement for $157.5 mln and EUR 261.5 mln
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:Signs a long term loan facility agreement with a group of lenders to meet its working capital requirements for forthcoming period and extent the weighted-average of debt maturities.The loan amounting to 157.5 million USD and 261.5 million euros, has an annual cost of around Libor/Euribor+%2,075 (charges excluded) considering the estimated utilization plan and average maturity.The loan which is expected to be utilized within one month has semi-annual interest payments, 5 year maturity with 3 years grace period and 6 monthly 5 equal principal payments thereafter. Full Article
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 6.5 lira, net 5.525 lira per share. Full Article
Fitch Ratings affirms Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS' credit ratings
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:Fitch Ratings has affirmed Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-.Affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA+(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable.Tupras's $700 million notes due in 2018 have been affirmed at 'BBB-.The affirmation reflects Tupras's leading position in the Turkish oil refining and marketing sector and favourable crude oil purchase costs and product slate. Full Article
Turkey arrests four people over explosion at Tupras refinery - Anadolu
ANKARA, Oct 14 Turkish authorities arrested four people over Wednesday's explosion in a storage tank at a Tupras refinery which killed four people, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Saturday.