Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)
1.47CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.01 (-0.68%)
$1.48
$1.51
$1.52
$1.47
1,235,053
2,557,425
$1.64
$0.96
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Trevali Mining says sees 52-57 mln pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine for 2017
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp
Trevali announces changes to its board of directors
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp
Trevali reports Q3 production
Trevali Mining Corp
Trevali Mining qtrly revenue $28.9 mln vs $30.5 mln
Trevali Mining Corp
Trevali Mining Corp raises 2016 annual Santander Zinc production outlook
Trevali Mining Corp Says Has Increased Its 2016 Annual Santander Zinc Production Guidance To 57
Trevali Mining says has achieved commercial production at its Caribou Zinc Mine
Trevali Mining Corp
Trevali says remains committed to ramp Caribou zinc mine production to 2,500
Trevali Mining Corp : Says Remains Committed To Its Plan To Ramp Caribou Zinc Mine Production To 2,500 . 2,700 tpd by end of q2 .Zinc recoveries increase significantly. Full Article
Trevali qtrly net earnings of $827,000
Trevali Reports Q1 : Trevali mining corp qtrly net earnings of $827,000 or $0.00 per share . Trevali mining qtrly production of 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc, 6.4 million payable pounds of lead, 221,324 payable ounces of silver at santander mill .2016 financial results. Full Article
Trevali Mining Corporation increases size of common share offering to $13 million
Trevali Mining Corporation:Increases size of common share offering to $13 million.Company will now issue up to 40,625,000 common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.32 per common share.Intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for ongoing commissioning and ramp-up expenditures at its Caribou Zinc Mine in New Brunswick, for working capital and for general corporate purposes. Full Article
Trevali Mining Corporation announces terms of common share offering
Trevali Mining Corporation:Terms of its previously-announced "best efforts" marketed offering by way of preliminary short-form prospectus.Company will issue 31,250,000 common shares at a price of $0.32 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,000,000. Full Article
BRIEF-Trevali Mining says sees 52-57 mln pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine for 2017
* Trevali Mining Corp - sees 52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine for 2017