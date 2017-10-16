Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trevali Mining says sees 52-57 mln pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine​ for ‍2017

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp -:Trevali Mining Corp - sees 52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine​ for ‍2017.Trevali Mining Corp - sees ‍700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver from Santander mine for 2017​.Trevali Mining Corp - sees production of ‍12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate for Santander mine​ in 2017.‍Trevali Mining Corp - 2017 production guidance estimate for Caribou mine has been revised to 81-84 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​.Trevali Mining Corp - ‍consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 58.4 million payable lbs of zinc​.Trevali Mining Corp - ‍consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 12.5 million payable lbs. Of lead and 433,442 payable ounces of silver​.

Trevali announces changes to its board of directors

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp :Trevali announces changes to its board of directors.Trevali Mining Corp - ‍mike Hoffman has been appointed chairman of board succeeding David Huberman​.

Trevali reports Q3 production

Trevali Mining Corp :Trevali reports Q3-2016 production of 32.4 million lbs zinc, 9.7 million lbs lead and 362,776 ounces of silver.

Trevali Mining qtrly revenue $28.9 mln vs $30.5 mln

Trevali Mining Corp : Trevali reports q2-2016 financial results .Trevali mining corp qtrly revenue $28.9 million versus $30.5 million.

Trevali Mining Corp raises 2016 annual Santander Zinc production outlook

Trevali Mining Corp Says Has Increased Its 2016 Annual Santander Zinc Production Guidance To 57 : 2016 santander mine production with record zinc output and mill throughput, and boosts 2016 zinc production guidance . 60 million pounds for santander mine . Q2-2016 santander recoveries averaged 89% for zinc, 87% for lead and 73% for silver . Mill throughput for quarter was 219,086 tonnes, versus 209,188 tonnes set in q1-2016 .25 million pounds for santander mine.

Trevali Mining says has achieved commercial production at its Caribou Zinc Mine

Trevali Mining Corp :Effective as of July 1, 2016 it has achieved commercial production at its caribou zinc mine.

Trevali says remains committed to ramp Caribou zinc mine production to 2,500

Trevali Mining Corp : Says Remains Committed To Its Plan To Ramp Caribou Zinc Mine Production To 2,500 . 2,700 tpd by end of q2 .Zinc recoveries increase significantly.

Trevali qtrly net earnings of $827,000

Trevali Reports Q1 : Trevali mining corp qtrly net earnings of $827,000 or $0.00 per share . Trevali mining qtrly production of 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc, 6.4 million payable pounds of lead, 221,324 payable ounces of silver at santander mill .2016 financial results.

Trevali Mining Corporation increases size of common share offering to $13 million

Trevali Mining Corporation:Increases size of common share offering to $13 million.Company will now issue up to 40,625,000 common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.32 per common share.Intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for ongoing commissioning and ramp-up expenditures at its Caribou Zinc Mine in New Brunswick, for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Trevali Mining Corporation announces terms of common share offering

Trevali Mining Corporation:Terms of its previously-announced "best efforts" marketed offering by way of preliminary short-form prospectus.Company will issue 31,250,000 common shares at a price of $0.32 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,000,000.