TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)

TVSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,104.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.25 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs3,099.75
Open
Rs3,080.05
Day's High
Rs3,120.00
Day's Low
Rs3,080.05
Volume
6,764
Avg. Vol
7,351
52-wk High
Rs4,340.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,925.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TVS Srichakra March-qtr net profit rises
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

TVS Srichakra Ltd : March-quarter net profit 514.4 million rupees versus 340.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 5.21 billion rupees versus 4.61 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

TVS Srichakra Ltd declares second interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

TVS Srichakra Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 30 Indian rupees per share (300% on the face value of 10 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says second interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders from March 28, 2016.  Full Article

TVS Srichakra Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Monday, 8 Feb 2016 

TVS Srichakra Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 17, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Says dividend will be paid on Feb. 25, 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-TVS Srichakra CFO K P Rangaraj resigns

* Says resignation of K P Rangaraj as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 24, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uvKfWq) Further company coverage:

